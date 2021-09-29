Idaho’s Roadside Dangers

Have a sweet tooth? You're not alone! A new study shows Idaho buys more candy than nearly every other state... But what do we love most?. Instacart released this information and they identified the states who purchase the most and least candy, based on the ratio of candy to not candy and Idaho is definitely buying a lot of candy! So essentially, people go on Instacart and purchase groceries and here in Idaho, as well as our friends in Utah, Montana, Alaska and Washington, we're purchasing more candy per purchase than the other 45 states in the country. Who's buying the least? Well, That would be North Carolina, Florida, New York Connecticut and Iowa. So these stats may not be year round, but they are valid, at least around Halloween time.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO