CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho’s Roadside Dangers

By Kevin Miller
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's that time of year again; the holidays are just around the corner. With the holidays, daylight hours get shorter, which means more driving at night. Nighttime driving requires more attention to the roads and what's on the streets. When accidents happen day or night, emergency workers jeopardize their safety when working to clear accidents.

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
104.3 WOW Country

High Speed Police Chase Video Shows a Throwback Boise from 1999

It was a cold evening in the Treasure Valley and I had been inside of a police cruiser for several hours. No, I wasn't arrested--but we were taking a friendly ride-along with the Ada County Sheriff's Office that day. Everyone was on their best behavior--not even a speeding ticket was called for! Suddenly, everything changed when a stolen vehicle was identified and we were the lead car in a high speed pursuit in Meridian, Idaho. It was absolutely crazy.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

When Is It Appropriate To Claim You’re From Idaho?

Idahoans are really proud to be from Idaho. It's a beautiful state and there's a lot to love. And if you grew up here it's natural to feel protective about the place you call home. But what are the rules when claiming you're from Idaho? Say you weren't born here. What age did you have to be when you moved here to say you're from here? How long do you have to live here before you can say you're from here?
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

CBS News: ‘Idaho Health Care Workers Harassed’

Idaho's continued presence in the national media spotlight continued Friday morning, as CBS Mornings reported from Saint Alphonsus in Boise. The story's narrative focused on health care workers who told CBS that they've gone from heroes to zeros during the Delta variant outbreak in Idaho. (We've heard that the heroes to zeroes phrase all over the area for the last several months.)
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
Boise, ID
Traffic
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
104.3 WOW Country

Nampa, Idaho Ranked Among The Worst Food Cities In The U.S.

Wallethub released a study showing Nampa was one of the worst food cities in the country, but residents disagree. See some of Nampa's favorite food spots here!. The report was released earlier this week and Eat This, Not That shared the story with great detail: "Coming 174th out of U.S. 182 cities in terms of its foodie-friendliness, Nampa—a city of approximately 94,000—didn't earn high marks in terms of affordability or access to diverse or quality food." 174th out of 182 cities puts Nampa in the bottom 9 cities for food in the country, but not the absolute worst. That honor goes to the lucky residents of Pearl City, Hawaii believe it or not! I would've thought they'd have some good fish, but what do I know?
NAMPA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Loves Chili and The BEST Place to Get it is at This Boise Restaurant

Oh yes Chili. A warm, sometimes spicy, bowl of comforting goodness. A favorite for many as the days are getting chillier -see what I did there- every day. I remember chili growing up as a winter staple in our home. My mom would usually make it without meat because it was a cheap and fairly easy meal to serve a big family. We all liked it and it also creates incredibly easy left overs.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Accidents Happen#Traffic Accident#Americans#Aaa
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Buys More Halloween Candy Than Almost Every Other State

Have a sweet tooth? You're not alone! A new study shows Idaho buys more candy than nearly every other state... But what do we love most?. Instacart released this information and they identified the states who purchase the most and least candy, based on the ratio of candy to not candy and Idaho is definitely buying a lot of candy! So essentially, people go on Instacart and purchase groceries and here in Idaho, as well as our friends in Utah, Montana, Alaska and Washington, we're purchasing more candy per purchase than the other 45 states in the country. Who's buying the least? Well, That would be North Carolina, Florida, New York Connecticut and Iowa. So these stats may not be year round, but they are valid, at least around Halloween time.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Beware This Meridian Traffic Light That Never Turns Green

Everyone just wants to get to work on time without getting stuck in ridiculous traffic. If you have to work wildly early in the morning or way late at night, the silver lining is that you generally get to avoid the annoying traffic. Unfortunately the streets being so empty can leave traffic lights confused about when they need to turn green. And that's exactly what happens every morning on my way to work.
MERIDIAN, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Housing Challenge Continues

Idaho home prices have dropped recently, so does that mean that regular Idahoans can hope to own a home one day? Traditionally home prices do decrease after the rapid selling season of the spring and summer. As we reported here, home prices are falling in both Ada and Canyon counties.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
104.3 WOW Country

This Exciting Change Has Turned Moscow Into The Las Vegas of Idaho

I love the downtown scene in Boise. Bars, clubs, and restaurants line the streets. There's no chance you'll run out of options to get a drink. But what you can't do is ever take your drink with you outside. Open container laws prohibit such thing and you can find "No Alcohol Beyond This Point" signs basically outside any establishment that serves alcohol. I've been against this for some time. Call me an alcoholic, but really I just don't like interrupting the vibe. Having to hurry up and finish a drink or toss a drink before you can make it to your destination is a buzzkill. And apparently Moscow, Idaho agrees.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

A Boise Theater is Requiring Vaccines for 12 and Older

After the closure dragged on for 18 months, one Boise theater is getting ready to host live shows again, and vaccines will be required. If you were ever in a high school drama performance, you know how much work goes into a two, or three-act play. A two-hour event takes months to perfect, but it can be a top-five high school experience too.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Fifth Most Expensive State for Fuel

It's that time of year in Idaho. The days get shorter, and hopefully, the gas price starts to drop as most folks get ready for the Gem State Winter. However, global events seem to be impacting Idaho's season drop in the price of gasoline. Gasoline prices for regular fuel are...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Teacher Shortage

Idaho teachers continue to go to school every day despite the challenging conditions during the pandemic. Education continues to be a priority for Governor Little and local school districts. Low salaries and a continued lack of funding have caused the continued exodus of teachers from the Gem State. US News...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Boise The Most ‘Overpriced’ Housing Market In The U.S.

Finding it hard to find a house? Seem like a bit much for the house you're looking at? A recent study shows there is a good reason for that!. Feel like spending nearly half a million dollars for a three bedroom, two bathroom home with 1300 square feet in Boise is a bit ridiculous? That's because it is! In fact, according to a study from Florida Atlantic University, Boise is the city with the single highest overvalued housing market in the country. The study notes that, "The nation’s most overvalued market is Boise, Idaho, where homes are selling for 80.64 percent more than they should, based on a history of past pricing. Work-from-home consumers priced out of other markets during the pandemic appear to be leaving those expensive cities and driving up values in Boise, according to Johnson and Eli Beracha, Ph.D., of FIU’s Hollo School of Real Estate." So, the pandemic plays a big role in the rate people are moving to the area for sure, but how to combat this?
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy