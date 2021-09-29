CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Position Group Grades: Georgia State

By Ryan Sterritt
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterbacks: C- By now you’ve read all the think pieces, heard all the radio and podcast segments, and probably argued with friends and enemies alike over the quarterback situation on the Plains. Bo Nix this. TJ Finley that. So I’ll keep this short and sweet. Bo Nix was not going...

Nix or Finley?

Have you seen the latest AP poll? Go look it up, I’ll give you a second. Take all the time you need. You’ll find Clemson ranked #25. Is Clemson really the 25th best team in the country? They lost to a really good Georgia team and to an NC State team who, well, managed to get beat by Mississippi State..by a couple touchdowns, actually. oof. That doesn’t make Clemson bad by any means. But ranked? They’re 2-2! .500! There are plenty of teams nationally that have better records. Shoot, there are unranked and undefeated teams out there that still don’t have a little number next to their name. Undefeated Maryland is still unranked, and they’re a Big Ten team! (Note, Maryland plays Friday night, on the date this is written, so this may age poorly. Nevertheless!)
GAME PREVIEW: #22 Auburn @ LSU

Let’s go ahead and get ALL of the bad mojo out. Yes, Auburn has gone winless in Baton Rouge since 1999. Yes, that’s ten straight losses to LSU at their home stadium. Yes, it all started with Auburn smoking cigars on the Death Valley dirt after a 41-7 shellacking in Tommy Tuberville’s first year (that’s why we’re not shying away from this fact and making the cigar photo our header).
ABOUT LAST NIGHT: #22 Auburn 24, LSU 19

Y’all rested yet? Or did you stay up way too late watching Auburn accomplish something monumental and historic and get up too early to scroll Twitter and watch highlights?. Auburn beat LSU 24-19 in Baton Rouge last night, the first victory in Death Valley since 1999, when Tommy Tuberville becursed us with cigars and frivolity. After that, Tubs went 0-4 during the rest of his tenure, with two absolute heartbreaking losses. Gene Chizik got beat by a combined 79-20 score in two trips down there, and Gus Malzahn came close a couple times but ultimately also ended up 0-4 in Tiger Stadium.
SNAP JUDGMENTS: #22 Auburn 24, LSU 19

Auburn broke the streak in Tiger Stadium last night/this morning with a 24-19 comeback victory during which they got down 13-0, and somehow allowed 122 yards of offense on the first drive for LSU. Fortunes changed, Bo Nix became an Auburn mythical figure, and Bryan Harsin got the biggest win of his young tenure. What did we think about the game in the wee hours of the morning? Let’s see.
