Position Group Grades: Georgia State

Have you seen the latest AP poll? Go look it up, I’ll give you a second. Take all the time you need. You’ll find Clemson ranked #25. Is Clemson really the 25th best team in the country? They lost to a really good Georgia team and to an NC State team who, well, managed to get beat by Mississippi State..by a couple touchdowns, actually. oof. That doesn’t make Clemson bad by any means. But ranked? They’re 2-2! .500! There are plenty of teams nationally that have better records. Shoot, there are unranked and undefeated teams out there that still don’t have a little number next to their name. Undefeated Maryland is still unranked, and they’re a Big Ten team! (Note, Maryland plays Friday night, on the date this is written, so this may age poorly. Nevertheless!)

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO