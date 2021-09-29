Hugh Chatham multispecialty practice opening in Mount Airy
MOUNT AIRY — Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has announced the opening of a new practice, Hugh Chatham Multispecialty, located in Mount Airy. The practice will open on Oct. 4 and host a variety of specialty services including podiatry, neurology, surgical consultation, physical rehabilitation, and prenatal and gynecological care. Hugh Chatham’s multispecialty location will add a new level of convenience to specialty care in the area and increased access to Hugh Chatham providers.www.elkintribune.com
