The Progressive Foundation of Clay County, Inc. was organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational, and scientific purposes. The organization has chosen to raise awareness for Sickle Cell Disease. Sickle Cell Awareness month is April, and that is usually when the group sponsors an event. In 2020 the annual Sickle Cell 5K Walk/Run was cancelled due to COVID-19. Not wanting to let another year go by, the Progressive Foundation of Clay County opted to have the fundraiser for Sickle Cell awareness in September.

CLAY COUNTY, MS ・ 8 DAYS AGO