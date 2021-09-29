CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Can Jared Harris Have a Nice Time on TV for Once?

By Jackson McHenry, @McHenryJD
Vulture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis contains spoilers for the second episode of AppleTV+’s Foundation. You don’t have to understand much of what happens in Foundation — and to be clear, I do not — to know that Jared Harris’s character is not going to have an easy go of it. AppleTV+’s big, interplanetary adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s series of novels skips between several timelines, but a crucial one centers on the travails of Harris’s character, Hari Seldon, a man who has developed a theory of “psychohistory” through which he can predict the movements of masses of people, and thus the future of humanity. Because he is played by Jared Harris, he projects an air of quiet authority. Because he is played by Jared Harris, you know things are not going to end well for him. Because things never go well for Jared Harris on TV. The very serious, very British, very sad man cannot catch a break.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Jared Harris Teases ‘Nothing Is the Way It Seems’ in ‘Foundation’

Pro tip: Get a bigger TV to watch this take on Isaac Asimov’s lauded 1951 novel, Foundation. You’ll want to catch the visually stunning array of planets and peoples in this far-future galactic realm, and every blink from the actors, starting with Jared Harris as savvy genius Hari Seldon and Lou Llobel as innocent young Gaal Dornick, two mismatched souls out to save humanity.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

Jared Harris on ‘Foundation,’ How the Series’ Superpower Is Math, and the Unique Way the Spaceships Were Constructed for the Actors

After many years of people talking about bringing acclaimed author Isaac Asimov’s hugely influential series of novels, Foundation, to the screen, the day has finally arrived and it’s tomorrow on AppleTV+. Considered by many to be one of the greatest science fiction works of all time, Foundation is an extremely ambitious series that takes place across many planets and time periods.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Pace
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Isaac Asimov
Person
Alfred Enoch
/Film

In Foundation, Jared Harris Plays The Key To Saving The Universe [Interview]

Jared Harris is making a habit of playing very smart men who anger the powerful. He received an Emmy nomination for his incredible work as a Soviet scientist who dares to speak the truth in HBO's "Chernobyl," and now, he's one of the leads in "Foundation," playing a mathematician who predicts the end of a galactic civilization ... but also the key to saving it.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Jared Harris and Foundation Cast Preview Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Drama

Foundation is a sprawling sci-fi epic based on Isaac Asimov's sprawling book series. TV Fanatic got the chance to catch up with Jared Harris (Hari Seldon), Lou Llobell (Gaal Dornick), and Leah Harvey (Salvor Hardin) ahead of the series premiere. All three were immediately drawn to the project due to...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple Renews Sci-Fi Epic ‘Foundation’ for Season Two

Apple TV+ has renewed its lavish sci-fi series Foundation for a second voyage. The drama from showrunner David S. Goyer and Skydance Television based on author Isaac Asimov’s trilogy of novels has been picked up for another season, the company announced. “Since my childhood I’ve dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like,” Goyer said. “Now, with season two, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns. I’m thrilled that a whole new generation of...
BUSINESS
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foundation Series#Second Foundation#Fringe#Stiff Upper Lip#British Royal Family#Appletv S Foundation
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Denzel Washington on the ‘fascinating journey’ to playing Macbeth

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” doesn’t open for more than two months, but the A24 and Apple TV+ drama has already generated some of the best reviews ever for Denzel Washington. The two-time Oscar winner and eight-time nominee plays Macbeth in the Joel Coen film, a role that Washington said completed a “fascinating journey” for him decades after graduating from Fordham University in 1977. “I went to school a thousand feet from here and played Othello at 20, and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Washington joked at the New York Film Festival last month when “The Tragedy of Macbeth” had...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Interview With The Vampire’: Bailey Bass To Play Claudia In AMC Series Based On Anne Rice’s Book

AMC has cast the third major role in Interview With The Vampire, its series adaptation of Anne Rice’s book. Bailey Bass (Avatar sequels) has been tapped to star as Claudia, the role by played by Kirsten Dunst in the 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. She joins previously announced Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis. The eight-episode first season will premiere on AMC+ and AMC next year. In the movie, Claudia was an orphan child brought into the Blood in 1794 by Lestat (Cruise) and Louis (Pitt) in New Orleans. Rolin Jones, who co-created and served as...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Janet Suzman Board AGC Studios Horror-Thriller ‘Consecration’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jena Malone (“Neon Demon”), Danny Huston (“Wonder Woman”) and Dame Janet Suzman (“Nicholas and Alexandra”) are among the cast of AGC Studios’ supernatural horror-thriller “Consecration,” Variety can reveal. The film, first reported by Variety back in July, is currently shooting in London and Scotland. The pic is fully financed and co-produced by Stuart Ford’s indie operation AGC Studios. The movie is centred on the suspicious death of a priest, whose sister (Malone) goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened to her brother, with the help of Father Romero (Huston). There, she soon uncovers murder, sacrilege...
MOVIES
US Magazine

Winter Is Coming Again: Everything We Know About the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

Dracarys! The Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon is finally in the works at HBO, giving Westeros obsessives something to look forward to. After canceling one GoT prequel series in late 2019, the network decided to move forward with House of the Dragon, based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood. Following some pandemic-related delays throughout 2020, the show began production in April 2021.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Better Things Is Ending After Season 5

So long to what Vulture once called the “best-directed show on TV.” Deadline has reported that Pamela Adlon’s auteur dramedy Better Things will wrap after season five. The series has nabbed multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations as well as a Peabody in 2016. “I will forever be grateful to FX for allowing me to tell stories the way I see the world and want the world to be seen,” Adlon said in a statement. “Making this show has been film school for me. I bow down to my crew and my cast. And I can’t wait for people to discover and rediscover Better Things. This is gonna be a wrap on Sam Fox (for now). See you at the after-party.” We hope she’ll sing “Shallow” at this after-party, too.
TV SERIES
Vulture

House of the Dragon Teaser Charts the Rise of the Targaryens

So, this Game of Thrones spinoff isn’t about what Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal got up to while their Khaleesi was busy? Like Midnight Sun but for mythical creatures? The teaser for House of the Dragon, on HBO Max, gives us a glimpse of the origin of the House Targaryen and its claim to the Iron Throne. The teaser features the first official footage with cast members like the newly announced Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon. Previously announced cast members include Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen; Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, the king’s younger brother; and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s firstborn daughter. Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno are also set to star. The series is based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, set 200 years before Game of Thrones. Martin serves as co-creator and executive producer with co-showrunner and writer Ryan Condol as well as co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, who directs several episodes. House of the Dragon lands next year, full of icy blondes and even icier looks.
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

Julianna Margulies, former queen of the SAG Awards, looks to rule again with ‘The Morning Show’

Julianna Margulies is back on TV with “The Morning Show,” which means the former queen of the Screen Actors Guild Awards could soon reclaim her crown. Margulies, who joined the second season of the Apple TV+ series as UBA anchor Laura Peterson, is currently in fifth place in the early SAG Awards odds for TV drama actress, trailing co-star Jennifer Aniston (who won in 2020), Sarah Snook (“Succession”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and co-star Reese Witherspoon. Not only that, but “The Morning Show” is in third place in the odds for drama ensemble — a category it has yet to...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Who’s That Getting a WandaVision Spinoff?

Marvel Cinematic Universe television spinoff WandaVision is getting a spinoff of its own. Marvel Studios is in development on a Disney+ spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn as the naughty Agatha Harkness. She’s reprising her role as the enchantress messing up everything for Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision in her own dark comedy, Variety reports. Exact plot details remain undisclosed. WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer will write and executive produce the project. Should it go forward, it will be the first project under her overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television. WandaVision was met with fan acclaim and industry accolades earlier this year. Hahn herself earned one of the show’s 23 Emmy nominations, for best supporting actress in a limited series. The show ultimately won for her theme song “Agatha All Along,” which, along with Hahn’s campy performance, revealed the sorceress’s true identity. (Then became a viral hit.) For her next trick, Hahn will star in a Showtime limited series based on the life and laughter of comedian Joan Rivers. She’s also balancing the Apple series The Shrink Next Door and Knives Out 2. All right, now that this dream has come true, can Twitter stans wish for world peace or something? You have too much power!
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Nose Goes in the Cyrano Trailer Starring Peter Dinklage

No nose, more problems? In Cyrano, the new film based on the stage musical by Erica Schmidt, the titular outcast Cyrano de Bergerac doesn’t have his famously large nose. Instead, he’s played by Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage, who has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, at his most dashing and heroic, spinning swords and swinging onto stages. As those familiar with the Netflix YA romance The Half of It (or the original by Edmond Rostand) know, Cyrano quietly pines for his old friend Roxanne (Haley Bennett), going so far for her happiness that he helps a new guy, Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) serenade her with poetry. But this time they sing! Cyrano has music by Bryce and Aaron Dessner of the National and it’s bound to have a hold on The Greatest Showman fans among us. Haley Bennett gazing out of an open carriage window as she sings about love? Kelvin Harrison Jr. in Duke of Hastings cosplay? Peter Dinklage’s vegan puppy-dog eyes filled with warring emotions? Hollywood is getting too good at reimagining stories we’ve already reimagined. Directed by Joe Wright and co-starring Ben Mendelsohn, Cyrano arrives in theaters December 31.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy