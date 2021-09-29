CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears sign purchasing agreement for Arlington Park

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have informed Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office that the team has signed a purchase agreement for the Arlington International Race Course property in northwest suburban Arlington Heights. However, city officials insist it’s not a done deal that the team will leave the lakefront. “We remain...

chicagoconstructionnews.com

Chicago Bears enter into $192.7 million Arlington Racecourse agreement; move to 300 acre site anticipated for 2026

The Chicago Bears have agreed to purchase the Arlington International Racecource, about 35 miles from their current Soldier Field location, for $192.7 million. The “326-acre piece of land that will easily fit any new stadium design they might have in mind,” CBS Sports reported on Sept. 29. “In anticipation of the Bears buying the property, the Arlington Heights village board approved a zoning change in June that will allow a football stadium to be built on the land, which is currently occupied by a horse racing track.”
NFL
sportspromedia.com

Chicago Bears agree US$197.2m Arlington Park land acquisition deal

Bears have played at Soldier Field since 1971, with current lease set to expire in 2033. Team could buy their way out of current least for US$84 million, the Chicago Tribune reports. The National Football League’s (NFL) Chicago Bears have signed a US$197.2 million purchase and sale agreement (PSA) for...
NFL
wlip.com

Chicago Bears Announce Purchase Agreement in Suburbs, Are They Leaving Soldier Field?

CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bears took a major step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field by officially signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park. The team made the announcement in a news release and Churchill Downs Incorporated, which owns the property officially known as Arlington International Racecourse, announced that the sale price was $197.2 million. Team president Ted Phillips says that “much work remains to be completed” before any deal can be finalized. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office says it remains open to discussions to keep the team from leaving what has been its lakefront home since 1971. Soldier Field has the smallest capacity of any current NFL stadium at just over 61-thousand seats.
NFL
fieldofschemes.com

Bears’ Arlington Park land buy worth $197m, team has year-plus to finalize it or not

A bunch more info came out yesterday surrounding the Chicago Bears‘ purchase of the Arlington Park raceway property for a potential new stadium complex:. The sale price for the 326-acre site, according to racetrack owners Churchill Downs, is $197.2 million, and the deal is set to close “in late 2022 or early 2023,” according to the Chicago Tribune. Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips declared, “Much work remains to be completed, including working closely with the Village of Arlington Heights and surrounding communities, before we can close on this transaction,” and Arlington Heights mayor Tom Hayes said, “There is a long way to go as we begin this journey, and many issues for the community to discuss” — whether that means public financing or tax breaks or just things like zoning approvals, we’ll have to wait and see.
NFL
wmay.com

Chicago Bears Reach Deal To Purchase Arlington International Racecourse Site

The Chicago Bears have reached an agreement to purchase the property that currently houses the Arlington International Racecourse horse racing track in Arlington Heights, leading to speculation that the NFL team might consider leaving Chicago’s Soldier Field for the suburbs. No definite plans have been announced yet, and the Bears...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bears’ potential move to Arlington Park: Everything you need to know so far

The Chicago Bears have called Soldier Field home for almost 40 years, but the future of that relationship appears to be on rocky ground pursues a potential new stadium on the site of Arlington International Racecourse. On Wednesday, the team announced that it has agreed to buy the property in...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bears move toward new stadium by buying Arlington Park property for $197M

The Bears announced Wednesday morning they have agreed to purchase the Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights, but stopped short of promising to build a new stadium there. The purchase will take time to complete, similar to closing on a house, but Churchill Downs selected the Bears’ bid and is...
NFL

