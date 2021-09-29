Bears sign purchasing agreement for Arlington Park

A bunch more info came out yesterday surrounding the Chicago Bears‘ purchase of the Arlington Park raceway property for a potential new stadium complex:. The sale price for the 326-acre site, according to racetrack owners Churchill Downs, is $197.2 million, and the deal is set to close “in late 2022 or early 2023,” according to the Chicago Tribune. Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips declared, “Much work remains to be completed, including working closely with the Village of Arlington Heights and surrounding communities, before we can close on this transaction,” and Arlington Heights mayor Tom Hayes said, “There is a long way to go as we begin this journey, and many issues for the community to discuss” — whether that means public financing or tax breaks or just things like zoning approvals, we’ll have to wait and see.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO