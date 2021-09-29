CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube is cracking down on anti-vaccine misinformation

By By Clare Duffy, CNN Business
KIMT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube will remove videos spreading misinformation about any approved vaccine, not only those aimed at preventing Covid-19, the company announced in a blog post Wednesday. In a statement provided to CNN Business, YouTube also confirmed it would remove the channels of "several well-known vaccine misinformation spreaders" under the new policy, including one belonging to the Children's Health Defense Fund, a group affiliated with controversial anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

www.kimt.com

