Cost savings may drive more Spanish bank mergers, say executives

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – Cost savings arising from domestic consolidation in the Spanish banking sector should be a driver for more potential deals, bank executives told a financial event in Madrid on Wednesday. Facing ultra low interest rates and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, European banks are under growing pressure...

Moscow Exchange sues owner of rival SPB for not sharing market data

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s largest bourse, the Moscow Exchange, said on Friday it was suing the main shareholder of its competitor, SPB Exchange, for not sharing market data. SPB is hoping to raise $150 million in an IPO on its own bourse before the end of this year ahead of...
BUSINESS
Big banks target South Africa’s informal saving clubs’ cash

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Thandi Mkhabela’s money used to slip through her fingers. Now the 34-year-old mother of four earns interest on monthly savings, has paid off debts and is planning to extend her house in a township just outside Johannesburg, without ever dealing with a bank. Mkhabela’s improved financial footing...
WORLD
This Large Bank Merger Just Got Riskier

First Citizens BancShares agreed to buy CIT Group in October 2020, but the Fed still hasn't signed off on it. The banks now say they expect to close the deal in the first quarter of 2022, the second time the combination has been delayed. Investors should be a little concerned...
BUSINESS
Ireland told it can keep 12.5% corporate tax rate for smaller firms

DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland has received assurances that if it agrees to a new global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% it can maintain its 12.5% rate for firms with annual turnover below 750 million euros ($867 million), Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said. Irish ministers are due to meet on...
ECONOMY
BlackRock to give clients more say on holding companies to account

LONDON/BOSTON (Reuters) -BlackRock Inc plans to give large clients more of a say on ballots cast at company annual meetings, a move that some industry experts predicted could result in companies facing more opposition from rebellious shareholders. BlackRock – the world’s largest money manager with $9.5 trillion in assets –...
BUSINESS
EU calls for relief funds to help energy price hit consumers

The European Union on Wednesday urged member countries to provide relief funds to consumers and small businesses hit hardest by rising gas and electricity prices, as criticism mounts that the bloc’s climate change fighting policies are fueling the problem.In recent days, France and Spain have led the charge for change to the rules governing EU energy markets as the price surge ramps up already-high utility bills and increases pressure on many people already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said that “providing targeted support to consumers, direct payments to those most at risk of energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Feds give OK for local bank merger

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The merger between Farmers National Bank and Cortland Savings and Banking has received regulatory approval. Farmers announced Monday the deal has been approved by The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and the Office of Comptroller of the Currency. A shareholders vote is set for Oct. 26...
CANFIELD, OH
Pace of bank mergers faster than at any time since 2008 crash

Banks this year are completing acquisitions and mergers at a pace not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, The Wall Street Journal reports. It’s a turnaround from last year, when the national economy spiraled and many regional and community banks put merger plans on the shelf. Now, bank executives are feeling more certain about what the future holds, but some are finding it hard to make it on their own. Though the economy has in many ways recovered from 2020, loan demand is still low and profits from lending are slim.
BUSINESS
The new banking commission for withdrawing money from the window

A person enters a bank branch to withdraw 200 euros from his account and the cash employee tells him that this operation has a commission and that if he does not want to pay that commission better, take the money from the cashier. It is what the customers of some banks are finding when they are going to take money out to the window, it is the new banking commission that is pillar by surprise many customers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Better data needed for reform of EU trading rules: official

LONDON (Reuters) – Poor trading data is hampering the European Union’s capital market, ruling out any radical reform to securities rules before statistics have been improved, a senior official from the bloc said on Friday. Banks and stock exchanges are at loggerheads over changes being considered by Brussels to the...
MARKETS
ECB governors expect friction with governments as end of support looms

STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia (Reuters) – The European Central Bank must think about the exit from monetary and fiscal support deployed during the coronavirus pandemic even if that displeases governments, three of its policymakers said on Friday. Belgium’s central bank governor Pierre Wunsch, Slovakia’s Peter Kazimir and Slovenia’s Bostjan Vasle were...
BUSINESS
China will deepen LPR reforms, make deposit rates market-driven -central bank vice gov

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will deepen its loan prime rate (LPR) reforms and gradually make deposit rates market driven, vice central bank governor Liu Guoqiang said in remarks published on Friday. China will improve market-based interest rate formation and transmission mechanism and improve its interest rate corridor mechanism, Liu wrote...
ECONOMY
French antitrust chief de Silva to leave watchdog on Oct. 13

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s antitrust chief Isabelle de Silva will end her five-year mandate as head of the competition watchdog on Oct. 13, she said on Twitter earlier this week. A spokesperson for the agency confirmed de Silva’s departure, which comes as the watchdog is due to make a ruling...
BUSINESS
Factors driving hot Canadian inflation still seem temporary, central bank chief says

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The factors influencing Canada’s red-hot inflation are proving more persistent than expected, but there are “good reasons to believe” they remain temporary, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday. Macklem, answering questions after a speech to a foreign policy think-tank, said Canada’s central bank continues to...
BUSINESS
Banks complete merger; combined entity boasts 12 branches, $3B in assets

TAMPA — The Bank of Tampa and Hillsboro Bank have officially merged, completing a deal first announced in April. The combined entity, according to a news release, will now operate as The Bank of Tampa, with assets exceeding $3 billion and 12 offices located in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Hillsboro Bank CEO Mike Ward will remain with the organization as The Bank of Tampa’s Plant City market president.
TAMPA, FL
Companies at risk from Covid lifeline loans, Bank of England warns

Many companies that took out emergency loans during the Covid-19 pandemic are now at risk of collapse because of those same loans, the Bank of England has warned.Companies across the UK which before Covid would have been turned down for loans were able to tap into Government-backed schemes during pandemic times.Now, many of these are facing loan bills that they might be unable to pay off.On Friday, the Bank of England warned that higher borrowing during the pandemic has likely put more businesses at risk.“The increase in debt – though moderate in aggregate – has likely led to increases in...
BUSINESS
German factory orders register sharp decline in August

Factory orders in Germany plummeted 7.7% in August compared with the previous month, led by much lower demand from countries outside the eurozone, official figures showed Wednesday.The drop in orders, a leading indicator for Europe s biggest economy, followed month-on-month gains of 4.6% in June and 4.9% in July. The Economy Ministry said that orders from inside Germany were down 5.2%, while those from non-eurozone countries were off 15.2%. Orders from Germany's partners in the 19-nation eurozone were up 1.6%.The ministry said the drop may be due in part to big bulk orders in July and to the fact that summer vacations at some automakers fell in August this year. There was a 12% drop in orders in the car sector, while orders for machinery were off only 1%.“Today’s disappointment has also an upside: it brings some relief to German manufacturers who are increasingly suffering from high backlogs,” Carsten Brzeski, a Frankfurt-based economist at ING said in a research note. “Judging from still richly filled order books and low inventories, the future for industrial production should be extremely bright,” he added, “if it wasn’t for the ongoing supply chain frictions.”
ECONOMY
Nigerian central bank to launch digital currency within days – governor

ABUJA (Reuters) – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will launch the eNaira, its digital currency, in a couple of days from now, Governor Godwin Emefiele told a conference on Thursday. He said this would make Nigeria “one of the first countries in Africa, and indeed the globe, to adopt...
ECONOMY

