CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Danish artist makes off with pile of cash intended to be art

MyStateline.com
 8 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who was was given a pile of money by a museum with which to create a piece of artwork, submitted two empty canvases — titled “Take the Money and Run.”. Jens Haaning was given the equivalent of nearly $84,000 in Danish kroner and...

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Danish artist delivers empty frames for $84k as low pay protest

In an unexpected reinterpretation of an earlier work, a Danish artist has left a museum with empty frames, a depleted bank account and red faces all round. Rather than applauding Jens Haaning’s artistic commentary on modern capitalism, the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in northern Denmark has said the artist is in violation of a legal agreement – and in possession of more than $84,000 belonging to the institution.
MUSEUMS
insideedition.com

Danish Artist Was Given Cash to Use in Art Installation, He Turned In 2 Empty Canvases

Think of it as a blank canvas. Make that two completely blank canvases. A Danish artist was given $84,000 in cash by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Denmark to be incorporated into installations for the facility. What they received from artist Jens Haaning were two rather large empty canvases titled "Take the Money and Run."
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Danish#Austria#Copenhagen#Ap#Dr#P1
luxurylaunches.com

A Danish museum lent an artist $84,000 to recreate an old sculpture. He instead took the cash and called cheekily named his blank installation ‘Take the Money and Run’.

We’d like to believe that artists are paid huge amounts of money to make art. However, stating quite the contrary is Danish artist Jens Haaning who recently delivered blank canvases to the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg, Denmark, as a means of protesting against the meager payments that his community receives.
MUSEUMS
Upworthy

Danish museum gave an artist $84K for his work. He gave them a blank canvas instead.

When the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art loaned $84,000 to well-known Danish artist Jens Haaning, it expected to receive a recreation of his earlier works, where the artist had framed cash to represent the average annual salaries of an Austrian and a Dane. This recreation was slated to be part of the museum's Work it Out exhibit, meant to explore the societal relationship to work.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

The Pandora Papers and the Art World, Slovenian Art Museum Floods, and More: Morning Links for October 5, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines PAPER WORKS. As stories run on the so-called Pandora Papers—11.9 million-odd files about the ultra-wealthy’s financial arrangements, leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists—artworks are (unsurprisingly) making some guest appearances. The Washington Post, which was involved in the investigation, said that documents show that the late dealer Douglas Latchford and his family set up “trusts in tax havens shortly after U.S. investigators began linking him to looted Cambodian artifacts.” Latchford died last year, and his daughter gave his collection to the country. Elsewhere, the ICIJ reports that the Sri Lankan “power couple” Thirukumar Nadesan and Nirupama Rajapaksa used foreign shell companies to acquire...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Arts
fresnostatenews.com

Artist lectures on socially engaged art

Award-winning artist Ann Hamilton will present her lecture “Art, Connection and Interaction” at. , on Zoom. Registration is free, and the public is invited to participate. In the session, Hamilton will talk about her projects in the context of how art makes connections and promotes interactions among concepts, objects, spaces, and human beings. Her talk will challenge the audience to reconsider their existing perceptions of art through a lens of social engagement. Hamilton’s large-scale multimedia installations, public projects and performance have significantly impacted countless people around the world. The event is part of the Art Education Fall Guest Speaker Series. It is sponsored by The California Arts Project, Fresno State ASI, the Department of Art and Design and the Center for Creativity and the Arts.
FRESNO, CA
ARTnews

Galleries Pop Up in Beijing, Ancient Ski Discovered, and More—Morning Links for October 7, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A THURSDAY ARTIST BLOTTER. Anicka Yi is in London, readying her show in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall. She keeps quiet about the exact details of her latest work in a Guardian interview, but says the museum “does lend itself to being infected with a biological agent—that was a very good point of entry for me.” Marina Abramovic is in Kyiv, Ukraine, Reuters reports, unveiling an installation to commemorate a massacre of almost 34,000 Jews by the Nazis in the capital city in 1941. And Laurie Anderson is in the New York Times Magazine, profiled by Sam Anderson in conjunction with what he terms her “nonretrospective retrospective” at the Hirshhorn Museum...
VISUAL ART
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
TravelPulse

Australia to Block International Visitors Until at Least 2022

Australia, which has been one of the most restrictive countries in the world when it comes to battling the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue to block international tourists at least into 2022. Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the proclamation in an interview. “We will get to international visitors as well, I...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

New species identified is oldest-known meat-eating dinosaur from UK

Scientists have identified the oldest known meat-eating dinosaur from the UK - a chicken-sized animal that would have been one metre long with its tail.The fossil was named Pendraig milnerae and belongs to a theropod group, which also includes T. rex and modern birds.Theropod is a carnivorous dinosaur of a group whose members were typically bipedal and ranged from small and delicately built to very large.Pendraig means chief dragon in Middle Welsh and milnerae honours Dr Angela Milner, who was the Natural History Museum’s (NHM) deputy keeper of palaeontology for more than 30 years. She died on 13 August this...
WILDLIFE
MyStateline.com

Mexico displays pre-Hispanic artifacts recovered from abroad

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two Mexican museums have opened a massive show this week of 1,525 pre-Hispanic and historical artifacts, more than half of which were recovered from abroad. Mexico has long had a problem with collectors or traffickers taking artifacts out of the country, even though that has been...
AMERICAS
AFP

India to re-open for tourists from October 15

India will re-open for tourists from October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday. The country famous for the Taj Mahal, desert palaces, tiger reserves, elephants and beaches had barred all foreign tourists in March 2020 in a strict lockdown when the pandemic took off. But after a horrendous spike in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, the number of cases has since fallen sharply and the government, under pressure from an industry that is an important pillar of the economy, on Thursday announced a loosening. Tourist visas will be granted for foreigners arriving on charter flights from October 15, and on other flights from November 15, the home ministry said in a statement.
LIFESTYLE
MyStateline.com

US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week as the Biden administration tries to smooth over hurt feelings and potentially more lasting damage caused by its exclusion of America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative, the State Department said Friday. The department said...
WORLD
Robb Report

This New 148-Foot Hybrid Trimaran Concept Can Sail Silently and Emissions Free

VPLP’s latest trimaran concept is ruffling feathers for all the right reasons. The French studio’s disruptive new 148-footer, which goes by the name of Seaffinity, takes cues from “the world of seabirds” in terms of both propulsion and aesthetics. Penned under the direction of noted yacht designer Patrick le Quément, the vessel’s monolithic shape was inspired by the lightness, fluidity and beauty of the seagull. There is almost a total fusion between the two hulls and the coachroof that results in a streamlined silhouette similar to a gull’s. Seaffinity can also traverse the globe silently and sans emissions, just like our feathered friends...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Dirt

Norney Grange: A Dreamy Arts and Crafts House by C.F.A. Voysey

Click here to read the full article. “If one were asked to sum up in a few words the scope and purposes of Mr. Voysey’s work, one might say that it consists mainly in the application of serenely sane, practical and rational ideas to home making.” — architect M.H. Baillie-Scott, The Studio magazine, 1908 Located in Surrey, about an hour’s drive southwest of London, the house known as Norney Grange was designed by one of the greatest English architects of all time, Charles Francis Annesley Voysey (1857-1941). While he mostly produced large country houses in the Arts and Crafts style, his influence can...
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

From Beeple to Basquiat, the Contemporary Art Market Notched $2.7 Billion in Sales Over the Past Year

The contemporary art market raked in a record-breaking $2.7 billion in sales between June 2020 and June 2021, according to Artprice’s annual report. This incredible bump follows the relative implosion of the art market during the first half of 2020, when gallery sales dipped 36 percent following the early stages of the pandemic, according to a study.  According to the report, the pandemic-era switch to online auctions initiated a shift in the kinds of works buyers are purchasing. Pieces that more easily translate to a digital format did especially well this year. “Photography and prints have been particularly successful in this new online environment and...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy