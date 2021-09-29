CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating Manfred Thierry Mugler at the Couturissime Exhibition in Paris

By Tina Isaac-Goizé
 9 days ago
When you look at Manfred Thierry Mugler’s Instagram bio, it lists “director, show conceptor, perfume creator, costume designer, photographer”—in that order. And yet even to a generation that never actually knew his heyday, he is a fashion demi-god—the designer who paved the way for Gaultier, Galliano and McQueen, and defined an era with spectacles starring powerful, retro-inflected, hyper-sexualized glamazons and myriad otherworldly creatures, insects, animals, nymphs, and robots among them.

