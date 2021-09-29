Celebrating Manfred Thierry Mugler at the Couturissime Exhibition in Paris
When you look at Manfred Thierry Mugler’s Instagram bio, it lists “director, show conceptor, perfume creator, costume designer, photographer”—in that order. And yet even to a generation that never actually knew his heyday, he is a fashion demi-god—the designer who paved the way for Gaultier, Galliano and McQueen, and defined an era with spectacles starring powerful, retro-inflected, hyper-sexualized glamazons and myriad otherworldly creatures, insects, animals, nymphs, and robots among them.www.vogue.com
