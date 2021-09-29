All the Little Details of Ana de Armas’s Scarface-Inspired Beauty Look for the Bond Premiere
"We've been waiting for this day for such a long time," Ana de Armas, one of the resident Bond women in No Time to Die, tells me ahead of the film's world premiere in London. "It's so exciting to celebrate safely with everyone and finally share this movie with the world!" Like many events, the unveiling of the latest James Bond film (and Daniel Craig's final outing as the spy) was postponed due to the pandemic, but the red carpet was finally rolled out for the glitzy event on September 28th, which saw everyone from the Duchess of Cambridge to Naomie Harris covered in sequins for the occasion.
