Katie Price has pleaded guilty to drink driving while disqualified and without insurance following a crash near her home.The former glamour model, 43, was charged following the collision which took place on the B2135 near Partridge Green, Sussex, on Tuesday morning.Price appeared in the dock at today before two magistrates wearing a pink jumper, where the court heard she told police she had taken drugs before the crash. She was heard saying “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all”, the court was told. A drugs wipe also gave a positive reading for cocaine, prosecutor...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO