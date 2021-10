The Boston Bruins continue their preseason run Thursday night as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. The Bruins opened up their preseason schedule with a shootout win over the Washington Capitals before dropping their second exhibition game against the New York Rangers. This all comes as the Bruins continue to build a new core around Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and now Taylor Hall. They’ll take on a Flyers team that dropped their preseason opener last time out against the New York Islanders.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO