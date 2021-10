The 42nd Annual Telly Awards, the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens, has announced this year’s winners, which includes 5 awards presented to Franklin First UMC for benchmark projects at Christmas 2020 and Easter 2021. The keystone in both projects is the unmistakable connection to the beautiful historic community of Franklin, Tennessee. Both projects were filmed on location at some of Franklin’s most renowned locations and showcase the best of what this city has to offer both on a religious front as well as the nurturing community that has been a spotlight to others around the nation.

