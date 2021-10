Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares sank 8.6% in Thursday premarket trading after the potato-and-vegetable company reported fiscal first-quarter profit and sales that missed expectations. Net income totaled $29.8 million, or 20 cents per share, down two-thirds from $89.3 million, or 61 cents per share, last year. Sales of $984.2 million were down from $871.5 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 37 cents and sales of $1.00 billion. Though foodservice business improved, there are challenges ahead. "[T]he impact of extreme summer heat that negatively affected potato crops in the Pacific Northwest, combined with industrywide operational challenges,...

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO