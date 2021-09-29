CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Nashville City Council

southwestarkansasradio.com
 8 days ago

Further news from Nashville City Council from the department of Code Enforcement. David Riggs, brought to the council members a request to condemn the property located in the Womack subdivision. This property, owned by Betty Hill, has flooded multiple times in recent years due to poor geographical circumstances surrounding the area. There are currently no residents residing in the home. A vote to condemn the home was taken, passing with 8 for and 2 against. Notable disagreements for condemning the residents came from Monica Clark and Vivian Wright.

inquirer.com

Should expanded outdoor dining be permanent in Philly? A struggle over who decides is at the center of the debate

Philadelphia City Council will consider extending pandemic-era expanded outdoor dining through June — an option that Council President Darrell L. Clarke introduced Thursday after expressing opposition to a proposal to make the so-called streeteries a permanent fixture in the city. Councilmember Allan Domb last week had introduced two bills to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KBUR

Burlington City Council Primary

Burlington, IA- The City of Burlington will host a primary election on Tuesday, October 5th. The election is to narrow the seven candidates for the Burlington City Council down to six for the November election. The Polls will be open from 7 AM until 8 PM. City of Burlington polling...
BURLINGTON, NJ
alleynews.org

City Council Candidate Questionnaire

This year, the alley asked the City Council candidates who want to represent Phillips in City Hall some questions about issues that are important to the people of Phillips. These questions were adapted from suggestions by Phillips residents and alley contributors. The alley reached out multiple times to all candidates...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
messenger-news.com

Crockett City Council Meeting Postponed

CROCKETT – A Crockett City Council meeting was postponed on Monday, Sept. 27 after it was determined a quorum would not be present. The meeting was scheduled to begin at 6 pm and while Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher, City Administrator John Angerstein and City Secretary Mitzi Stefka were present only Council Members Marquita Beasley and Gene Caldwell were in attendance. Mayor Pro Tem Mike Marsh, along with Councilmen Ernest Jackson and Darrell Jones, were absent.
CROCKETT, TX
elcerritoprogressives.com

CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION DETAILS

The Council spent a few hours debating these issues and here are some takeaways. For a full discussion and meeting, check out this link. Mayor Fadelli provided a call for overall consistency and expressed a desire to make improvements. For example, he recommended that vetting for committees, boards, and commissions should require that any candidate have attended 3 meetings before applying for a specific advisory body.
1470 WMBD

City Council to reconsider Airbnb proposals

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council may be close to changing its mind regarding whether or not two Airbnb’s can be located in the city’s Uplands neighborhood. The Council Tuesday night voted 10-1 and 9-1 to move forward with reconsidering allowing properties on North Elwood and West Columbia Terrace as short-term rentals through special use permits.
PEORIA, IL
mymoinfo.com

Farmington City Council Approves Budget

(Farmington) The Farmington City Council officially approved the budget for the next fiscal year during it’s meeting Monday night. City Administrator Greg Beavers says it’s an ambitious budget. Beavers says residents should notice the work right away. The new Farmington budget will officially go into effect on Friday. Hear more...
FARMINGTON, MO
kprl.com

Atascadero City Council 9.28.2021

Atascadero city council meets tonight. The council will discuss discuss labor agreements and salary schedules for the next few fiscal years. City manager Rachelle Rickard will give a report on recent and upcoming events in the city. She will likely talk about plans for Colony Days coming up Saturday. The...
ATASCADERO, CA
mainstreet-nashville.com

Humpday Throwback: Nashville City Hall and Market in 1884

Pictured here is an image of the Nashville City Hall and Market in 1884 (current site of the Davidson County Courthouse at 1 Public Square). This is on the west side of the Public Square and the southwest corner of the building. If you were here and looked east toward Southern Methodist Publishing House, you could see the Cumberland River. To the right in this photo you can see the portico to the Davidson County Courthouse. On the side of the building on the left is a poster advertising Buffalo Bill Cody’s Wild West Show. This show was played in Nashville a few times, including Nov. 25-26, 1884.
Republic

City council approves salary increases

Columbus City Council has approved a salary ordinance that raises each member’s pay from $8,301 to $15,079. In addition to council salaries, the ordinance sets the mayor’s 2022 salary at $102,214 and the clerk treasurer’s salary at $84,762; both are an increase of about 3 percent from their 2021 salaries. This is a cost of living adjustment (COLA), according to Jamie Brinegar, city director of finance, operations and risk.
COLUMBUS, IN
Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana City Council to meet Monday

The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St. • Receive public input regarding adopting 2022 Fiscal Year Budget. • Receive public input regarding ratifying the property tax increase reflected in the...
CORSICANA, TX
elkhornmediagroup.com

City council reschedules interrupted meeting

WALLA WALLA – Wednesday night’s Walla Walla City Council meeting ended as soon as it began as a large group of attendees refused to wear masks inside the council chambers as required by city and state law. The crowd reportedly showed up to address a false rumor that had spread...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting. WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave. ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14. INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins. CONSENT...
MUSKOGEE, OK
CBS Philly

Philadelphia City Council Split On What To Do With Outdoor Dining With Its Expiration Coming At End Of Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Diners are winning in the battle over the future of outdoor dining in Philadelphia. The battle is over how long it will last. Outdoor dining was a main reason these restaurants survived the brunt of the pandemic. Now, they are slowly getting back on their feet and they want to keep it that way. Sidewalks and streets transformed. Streeteries are now a common sight in Philadelphia. But now, outdoor dining is set to expire at the end of the year Philadelphia City Council is looking to extend it. “Yeah, it would be nice to see the city has al fresco dining,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

