Nashville City Council

Pictured here is an image of the Nashville City Hall and Market in 1884 (current site of the Davidson County Courthouse at 1 Public Square). This is on the west side of the Public Square and the southwest corner of the building. If you were here and looked east toward Southern Methodist Publishing House, you could see the Cumberland River. To the right in this photo you can see the portico to the Davidson County Courthouse. On the side of the building on the left is a poster advertising Buffalo Bill Cody’s Wild West Show. This show was played in Nashville a few times, including Nov. 25-26, 1884.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO