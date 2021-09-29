Nashville City Council
Further news from Nashville City Council from the department of Code Enforcement. David Riggs, brought to the council members a request to condemn the property located in the Womack subdivision. This property, owned by Betty Hill, has flooded multiple times in recent years due to poor geographical circumstances surrounding the area. There are currently no residents residing in the home. A vote to condemn the home was taken, passing with 8 for and 2 against. Notable disagreements for condemning the residents came from Monica Clark and Vivian Wright.southwestarkansasradio.com
