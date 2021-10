One person was taken to a hospital after a milk tanker truck rolled over on Clark Street Road at the intersection of Blanchard Road in Aurelius on Friday afternoon. Because of the accident, a part of Clark Street Road was blocked off by authorities. Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said the call for the incident came in around 3:33 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital, 911 said. The eastbound lane reopened after 6 p.m. The westbound lane reopened at 8 p.m.

