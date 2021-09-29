Florida high school football player dies after collapsing during practice

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (NBC News)- A high school student died Tuesday after collapsing during football practice in Citrus County, NBC News reports.

The football player was a student at Citrus Highschool in Inverness, according to the school’s principal. After the collapse, the student was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Citrus County School District confirmed in a Facebook post.

Details have not yet been released on the student’s name or age.

The school’s Principal Laura Mason responded to the incident in a Twitter post: