CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida high school football player dies after collapsing during practice

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojiLs_0cBeAVFn00

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (NBC News)- A high school student died Tuesday after collapsing during football practice in Citrus County, NBC News reports.

The football player was a student at Citrus Highschool in Inverness, according to the school’s principal. After the collapse, the student was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Citrus County School District confirmed in a Facebook post.

Details have not yet been released on the student’s name or age.

The school’s Principal Laura Mason responded to the incident in a Twitter post:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, journalists whose work has angered the rulers of the Philippines and Russia, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, an award the committee said was an endorsement of free speech rights under threat worldwide. The two were awarded "for...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Inverness, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
Inverness, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Citrus County, FL
Football
Citrus County, FL
Education
Inverness, FL
Football
Local
Florida Education
Inverness, FL
Education
Citrus County, FL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Nbc News#Twitter
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy