Lynne Wright: New bill would help dialysis patients

By Tribune-Review Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 9:52 a.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile I’ve never been diagnosed with it myself, kidney disease has touched just about every facet of my life. At home and at work, I’ve experienced firsthand just how much it can change a person’s life. From the treatments and waiting for a transplant, to the overwhelming financial challenges that can come with it, dialysis brings its own set of difficulties that are hard to fully understand unless you or someone you love is going through it.

