Danish artist makes off with pile of cash intended to be art

 8 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who was was given a pile of money by a museum with which to create a piece of artwork, submitted two empty canvases — titled “Take the Money and Run.”. Jens Haaning was given the equivalent of nearly $84,000 in Danish kroner and...

A Danish museum lent an artist $84,000 to recreate an old sculpture. He instead took the cash and called cheekily named his blank installation ‘Take the Money and Run’.

We’d like to believe that artists are paid huge amounts of money to make art. However, stating quite the contrary is Danish artist Jens Haaning who recently delivered blank canvases to the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg, Denmark, as a means of protesting against the meager payments that his community receives.
Danish Artist Was Given Cash to Use in Art Installation, He Turned In 2 Empty Canvases

Think of it as a blank canvas. Make that two completely blank canvases. A Danish artist was given $84,000 in cash by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Denmark to be incorporated into installations for the facility. What they received from artist Jens Haaning were two rather large empty canvases titled "Take the Money and Run."
Danish museum gave an artist $84K for his work. He gave them a blank canvas instead.

When the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art loaned $84,000 to well-known Danish artist Jens Haaning, it expected to receive a recreation of his earlier works, where the artist had framed cash to represent the average annual salaries of an Austrian and a Dane. This recreation was slated to be part of the museum's Work it Out exhibit, meant to explore the societal relationship to work.
The Pandora Papers and the Art World, Slovenian Art Museum Floods, and More: Morning Links for October 5, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines PAPER WORKS. As stories run on the so-called Pandora Papers—11.9 million-odd files about the ultra-wealthy’s financial arrangements, leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists—artworks are (unsurprisingly) making some guest appearances. The Washington Post, which was involved in the investigation, said that documents show that the late dealer Douglas Latchford and his family set up “trusts in tax havens shortly after U.S. investigators began linking him to looted Cambodian artifacts.” Latchford died last year, and his daughter gave his collection to the country. Elsewhere, the ICIJ reports that the Sri Lankan “power couple” Thirukumar Nadesan and Nirupama Rajapaksa used foreign shell companies to acquire...
