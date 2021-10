It was a choppy start to the first day of a new month and quarter, with stocks displaying weakness at the open. However, the major market indexes turned higher after the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing index – a measure of factory activity – came in at a higher-than-anticipated 61.1 in September, and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for the same month also beat the consensus estimate (72.8 actual vs. 71.0 expected).

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO