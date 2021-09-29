CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Queen’s Derby hope Reach For The Moon out for season after injury

By Greg Wood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
Bayside Boy and Reach For The Moon, nearside, in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

The Queen’s exciting juvenile colt Reach For The Moon, who was priced at around 8-1 for next month’s Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury while exercising on Tuesday morning.

Reach For The Moon was promoted to second-favourite for next year’s Derby – to be staged on the weekend when the Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee – after winning the Solario Stakes at Sandown in August. He went down to a narrow defeat on soft ground on his next start at Doncaster, but remained among the early market leaders for next year’s Epsom Classic and boasts a pedigree that should see him improve significantly for middle-distance trips in 2022.

The son of Sea The Stars was not with John Gosden’s string on the Newmarket gallops on Wednesday morning and the trainer told the Racing Post that he had “sustained an injury during a routine canter on Warren Hill” on Tuesday morning, adding: “He’s currently at the vets being checked out. He’s out for the season but hopefully we can get him back for 2022.”

The Queen, who bred Reach For The Moon from her mare Golden Stream, has been a keen owner and breeder on the Flat throughout her reign and while her colt Carlton House was within a length of the winner in 2011, she has yet to see her colours carried to victory in the Derby.

Hopes had been rising within racing that Reach For The Moon could give the sport unprecedented global exposure by lining up for next year’s Classic as the Queen celebrated her Jubilee. That prospect now seems much more distant, although her colt remains 16-1 third-favourite for the race, on 4 June 2022.

IN THIS ARTICLE
