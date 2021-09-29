CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

Channel 61 anchor Margaux Farrell dives into new job

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XP0A0_0cBe9MYE00
Margaux Farrell is leaving the Channel 61 morning news. WTIC

The Hartford-New Haven TV market is losing more than a morning news anchor.

It’s also losing one of its best athletes.

Margaux Farrell, who anchored the first portion of the morning news on WTIC-TV61 for the past four years, announced that she is leaving the station — and leaving the TV industry.

Farrell is joining Root Center, a mental and behavioral health clinic that focuses on addiction, something she said she is very passionate about.

Farrell, an Olympic swimmer who has dual citizenship, won a bronze medal competing for France in the 4x200 freestyle relay in 2012.

Her first job in Connecticut was as a reporter for the now defunct Connecticut Sports Network. She was hired by Channel 61 in 2017.

Farrell anchored the 4-6 a.m. portion of the Fox morning news, teaming up with Keith McGilvery, who anchored the news solo this morning.

Farrell thanks her viewers and said she is going to miss her Channel 61 family.

Those who get up to watch Farrell on one of the state’s two 4 a.m. newscasts — WTNH-TV8 is the other — will miss her too.

Palmer position

Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer has been brought in to call the signals on one of TV’s longest running reality shows.

Palmer will host the upcoming season of “The Bachelor,” replacing Chris Harrison.

He is the safest choice the show could make. Palmer was a contestant on “The Bachelor” in Season 5 so many viewers know him. He has hosted many reality shows, including this summer’s “The Ultimate Surfer.”

He is a college football studio analyst for ESPN and keeps getting re-hired, even though he seldom tells viewers anything they don’t know.

At age 42, he’s experienced enough to take over the show, but young enough to fit in with the show’s demographic.

He’s probably the perfect choice to replace Harrison and it should be a seamless transition.

If people will be looking in social media archives trying to find dirt to bury Palmer with, it’s doubtful they will find anything. He’s been extremely non-controversial for his entire TV career.

Harrison was forced off the show after he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell for her past racist behavior.

Now Palmer has the ball in his hands, and it’s a good play-call by ABC.

Palmer might not bring new viewers to the set, but he’s won’t lose many.

Courtroom comeback

The way this TV season is going, the only series remaining on the air will be versions of “Law & Order,” “NCIS,” “FBI,” or any show with Chicago in the title.

If they run out of new versions of these series, the networks can bring back the old ones.

That’s what NBC is doing. It announced Tuesday that it’s bringing back the mothership of long-running dramas — the original “Law & Order.”

This is not a reboot — this is the continuation of the series that premiered in 1990 and aired for 20 consecutive seasons before NBC canceled it. Apparently the show wasn’t canceled, it just went on hiatus for 11 years.

There are currently two “Law & Order” series on NBC — “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which has been on the air for 23 seasons, and “Law & Order” Organized Crime,” which premiered in the spring.

There was supposed to be a third “Law & Order” this season — “Law & Order: For the Defense,” which never made it to the air.

In its place is the original. This new version is similar to other comebacks such as “Will & Grace” and “Roseanne” — original cast members are being asked to come back. Deadline TV is reporting that Sam Waterston, 80, who played Jack McCoy, is being pursued.

“This is great news for NBC, as well as TV fans everywhere,” NBC executive Susan Rovner said.

There’s one danger, however, in bringing back an old series — the repeats on cable could get higher ratings.

Vintage TV shows, however, never die — they just get reincarnated.

CNN celebration

The first night of the News and Documentary Emmys concluded Tuesday with CNN, the lowest-rated cable network, leading the way with seven Emmys while CBS, PBS, Vice TV, and the New York Times are right behind with four. Even the Weather Channel nabbed an Emmy Tuesday.

Two networks, however, didn’t.

Fox News Channel, the No. 1 cable news network, was shut out — and so was MSNBC.

Apparently the News Emmys are very similar to the prime-time Emmys. The more viewers you have, the less chance you have of winning an Emmy.

Fox News has the best award of all — it makes the most money.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TVShowsAce

New Permanent Host Of ‘The Bachelor’ Revealed

Bachelor Nation has been waiting a long time to hear who the new hopefully permanent host of The Bachelor is. Today, it’s finally being announced and many fans may be surprised. Filming for Bachelor Clayton Echard began filming Monday night according to Reality Steve. No doubt, ABC had to make some announcement about who would be hosting. The huge announcement finally came! So, who will be hosting?
NFL
Distractify

Why Did Natalie Morales Leave the 'Today' Show?

It’s always pretty surprising when someone who’s been part of one network for many years decides that they’re ready to part ways. That’s the case with Natalie Morales, who has decided to leave the Today show on NBC after spending 22 years with the network. Some of Natalie’s other noteworthy hosting jobs in the past include Access Hollywood, Access Live, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Media People: Harris Faulkner, Fox News Channel Anchor

Click here to read the full article. Early in her career, Harris Faulkner was known as “disaster girl” for her innate moxie as a breaking news reporter. Her work at a string of local stations in Greenville, N.C., Minneapolis-Saint Paul and Kansas City netted her several Emmy Awards and in 2005, a brief tenure on a national show — the now-defunct infotainment program “A Current Affair,” which was produced 20th Century Fox. “I was supposed to do celebrity-driven stuff,” she recalls. “But I wasn’t really sure if I was going to be good at chasing Christian Slater around.”More from WWDBeauty Looks...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Entertainment
City
Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Sean Hannity Gets Weird In Super-Awkward Exchange With Laura Ingraham

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham had an awkward exchange on Wednesday evening as the two bantered during the handover between their shows. Ingraham suggested that Hannity was about to unveil a line of cosmetics, and complimented his “beautiful” skin. Hannity seemed puzzled, then responded by bragging about all the “hitting and hitting and hitting and elbows and punching” he does.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaux Farrell
Person
Chris Harrison
Person
Sam Waterston
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Will Grace#Espn#News Media#Channel 61#Wtnh
mediaite.com

WATCH: Sunny Hostin Tears Up on Air While Revealing How The View’s Covid-19 Fiasco Impacted Her Family

The View opened this week by addressing the recent Covid-19 fiasco, explaining that both Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro had received false positives for the coronavirus. To recap, Hostin and Navarro were abruptly rushed off the set of The View on Friday after receiving positive results for Covid-19 — just moments before Kamala Harris was set to appear for her first in-studio, televised interview as Vice President.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Rachel Maddow announces she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent surgery

Rachel Maddow opened The Rachel Maddow Show Wednesday by revealing to her audience why she had been out Monday and Tuesday. Maddow explained that while she and her partner of 22 years, Susan Mikula, were at a minor league baseball game, Mikula noticed a mole on Maddow’s neck that had changed. Soon after, Maddow asked her longtime hairdresser about the mole, who said the same. So Maddow went to the dermatologist where she got the diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Here’s Who’s Still Engaged From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 aired its three-hour-good-lord-I’m-exhausted finale last night, and THREE couples walked away from the show engaged. But of course, we can’t forget that Paradise stopped filming weeks ago, and that relationships in Bachelor Nation don’t exactly have a great track record for lasting. So...is everyone still together? All three couples hit Instagram during the finale last night to update fans on their relationship status, so let’s start with these two:
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Are Bachelor in Paradise's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say…

Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise": Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Talk Engagement. Finding a "Grocery Store" big enough for the two of them!. Fan favorite Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt officially got engaged during the season seven finale, and now the happy couple are ready to spill on wedding plans, Bachelor Nation double dates and of course, all the details on moving in together.
RELATIONSHIPS
mediaite.com

The Reported Favorite of MSNBC Execs To Replace Rachel Maddow? A Former Bush Official

Last month, Rachel Maddow and MSNBC reached a $30 million per year agreement to keep the network’s top-rated host through the 2024 election. While The Rachel Maddow Show will continue to air weeknights at 9pm ET for the time being, there is a rumor that it could eventually transition to a weekly format. She has the option of terminating her nightly show beginning in April of 2022, according to reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
realitytitbit.com

Are James and Anna from Bachelor in Paradise dating now?

Anna Redman and James Bonsall have suddenly began hitting it off, despite James being given a rose by Tia just before the finale. ABC viewers are now wondering whether their romance blossomed into anything further since filming for Bachelor in Paradise. The sudden romance seen between them was not expected...
CELEBRITIES
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
4K+
Followers
362
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy