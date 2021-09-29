Channel 61 anchor Margaux Farrell dives into new job

Margaux Farrell is leaving the Channel 61 morning news. WTIC

The Hartford-New Haven TV market is losing more than a morning news anchor.

It’s also losing one of its best athletes.

Margaux Farrell, who anchored the first portion of the morning news on WTIC-TV61 for the past four years, announced that she is leaving the station — and leaving the TV industry.

Farrell is joining Root Center, a mental and behavioral health clinic that focuses on addiction, something she said she is very passionate about.

Farrell, an Olympic swimmer who has dual citizenship, won a bronze medal competing for France in the 4x200 freestyle relay in 2012.

Her first job in Connecticut was as a reporter for the now defunct Connecticut Sports Network. She was hired by Channel 61 in 2017.

Farrell anchored the 4-6 a.m. portion of the Fox morning news, teaming up with Keith McGilvery, who anchored the news solo this morning.

Farrell thanks her viewers and said she is going to miss her Channel 61 family.

Those who get up to watch Farrell on one of the state’s two 4 a.m. newscasts — WTNH-TV8 is the other — will miss her too.

Palmer position

Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer has been brought in to call the signals on one of TV’s longest running reality shows.

Palmer will host the upcoming season of “The Bachelor,” replacing Chris Harrison.

He is the safest choice the show could make. Palmer was a contestant on “The Bachelor” in Season 5 so many viewers know him. He has hosted many reality shows, including this summer’s “The Ultimate Surfer.”

He is a college football studio analyst for ESPN and keeps getting re-hired, even though he seldom tells viewers anything they don’t know.

At age 42, he’s experienced enough to take over the show, but young enough to fit in with the show’s demographic.

He’s probably the perfect choice to replace Harrison and it should be a seamless transition.

If people will be looking in social media archives trying to find dirt to bury Palmer with, it’s doubtful they will find anything. He’s been extremely non-controversial for his entire TV career.

Harrison was forced off the show after he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell for her past racist behavior.

Now Palmer has the ball in his hands, and it’s a good play-call by ABC.

Palmer might not bring new viewers to the set, but he’s won’t lose many.

Courtroom comeback

The way this TV season is going, the only series remaining on the air will be versions of “Law & Order,” “NCIS,” “FBI,” or any show with Chicago in the title.

If they run out of new versions of these series, the networks can bring back the old ones.

That’s what NBC is doing. It announced Tuesday that it’s bringing back the mothership of long-running dramas — the original “Law & Order.”

This is not a reboot — this is the continuation of the series that premiered in 1990 and aired for 20 consecutive seasons before NBC canceled it. Apparently the show wasn’t canceled, it just went on hiatus for 11 years.

There are currently two “Law & Order” series on NBC — “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which has been on the air for 23 seasons, and “Law & Order” Organized Crime,” which premiered in the spring.

There was supposed to be a third “Law & Order” this season — “Law & Order: For the Defense,” which never made it to the air.

In its place is the original. This new version is similar to other comebacks such as “Will & Grace” and “Roseanne” — original cast members are being asked to come back. Deadline TV is reporting that Sam Waterston, 80, who played Jack McCoy, is being pursued.

“This is great news for NBC, as well as TV fans everywhere,” NBC executive Susan Rovner said.

There’s one danger, however, in bringing back an old series — the repeats on cable could get higher ratings.

Vintage TV shows, however, never die — they just get reincarnated.

CNN celebration

The first night of the News and Documentary Emmys concluded Tuesday with CNN, the lowest-rated cable network, leading the way with seven Emmys while CBS, PBS, Vice TV, and the New York Times are right behind with four. Even the Weather Channel nabbed an Emmy Tuesday.

Two networks, however, didn’t.

Fox News Channel, the No. 1 cable news network, was shut out — and so was MSNBC.

Apparently the News Emmys are very similar to the prime-time Emmys. The more viewers you have, the less chance you have of winning an Emmy.

Fox News has the best award of all — it makes the most money.