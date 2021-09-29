CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

From the Netherlands with love: Gayle Skidmore in Santa Rosa

By DAN TAYLOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
Press Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsk former San Diego singer and songwriter Gayle Skidmore why she now lives and records in the Netherlands, and she has a very simple and direct answer:. Since settling in the Netherlands five years ago, Skidmore has continued the music career she started in the United States. Late last month, she issued a new piano album titled “Hiraethean Echoes,” recorded at the Wisseloord Studios in the Netherlands.

www.pressdemocrat.com

Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
NewsBreak
