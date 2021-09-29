From the Netherlands with love: Gayle Skidmore in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through the neighborhoods in Santa Rosa’s Spring Creek district early Thursday, jolting local residents from their beds. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake struck at 5:54 a.m. and was felt throughout Santa Rosa and surrounding Sonoma County communities. According to USGS mapping, the epicenter was near Evans Dr. and Mayette Ave. in east Santa Rosa. By 6:30 a.m., more than 400 local residents had reported to the USGS that they strongly felt the quake from as far away Sebastopol, Windsor and Rohnert Park. There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake. Jillian Powell took to Twitter saying the quake struck before her moving day. “Well, my last day living in Santa Rosa just started with being woken up by an earthquake,” she posted. “Only a 3.4, according to USGS, but since I was sleeping on the floor it felt like a little more!” Sylvee Shay also was jolted. “Okay Santa Rosa, that was real!!!” she posted. A local resident with the Twitter handle Hornets Nest posted. “Did anyone feel the earthquake just after 5:45am in Santa Rosa, CA this morning? Not very big, but it shook my windows and woke up my sons.”

