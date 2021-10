A shorter version of this column has been published by Axios. Some have interpreted Governor Gavin Newsom’s win in the California recall election as a mandate for Democrats to go strong on COVID in their election campaigns. Supporting COVID measures to protect the public is the right stance for any elected official regardless of how the votes may fall, but there is little evidence to suggest it is a winning campaign platform for Democrats in more purple states or for that matter that Newsom might not have achieved the same result in Democrat-heavy California without his positions on COVID.

