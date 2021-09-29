Back to School: How The Start of the School Year is Going As The Pandemic Continues to Surge

When we left our classrooms in March 2020, we were nervous and unsure. No one knew quite what to expect. As we survived the chaos of the 2020-2021 school year, we tried to be strong and hopeful. We just had to get through that school year and then, we hoped, things would return to normal. As we settle into year three of the global COVID-19 pandemic we’re a bit wiser … and perhaps a bit more cynical about when things might start feeling “normal” again. But even in the midst of a pandemic, we still love receiving (and sending!) greeting cards. So here are 14 “just because” greeting cards for teachers who are making learning happen every day for their students in the midst of these crazy times.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO