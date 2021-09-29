CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to School: How The Start of the School Year is Going As The Pandemic Continues to Surge

mainepublic.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second year, the start of school has been rocky, in spite of high hopes for a more “normal” back-to-school experience at this stage of the pandemic. We’ll find out how schools and students have been handling Covid outbreaks, staff shortages, pool testing—and concerns about face coverings and vaccinations (or lack of them). Education leaders will share their plans for the months ahead.

www.mainepublic.org

Record-Journal

Students may be eligible for pandemic-related benefits

For the 2021-22 academic year, Berlin Public Schools has opted to participate in the Seamless Summer Option of the National School Lunch Program. Therefore, all student meals offered will be free of charge. However, in order to determine if students are eligible for other benefits such as Pandemic Electronic Benefit...
BERLIN, CT
WausauPilot

School year off to a rocky start? 4 ways parents can help kids get back on track

Christopher A. Kearney, University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Sending a child to school in the morning is a daily ritual for millions of families worldwide. Unfortunately, the attendance process has become highly disrupted due to COVID-19. The fact that many kids have been away from a physical school building for a year or more presents a number of challenges for them and for their family members as schools reopen and resume in-person classes.
EDUCATION
edsource.org

Absenteeism surging since schools reopened

A month into in-person learning for most California schools, some districts are reporting soaring rates of absenteeism due to stay-at-home quarantines, fear of Covid and general disengagement from school. Even districts like Elk Grove and Long Beach that had relatively high attendance before Covid have seen big increases in chronic...
gcu.edu

Teaching Tuesday: Starting Off the School Year Right

As we get back into the start of a new school year, there is a great deal going through our minds as educators. There are lingering challenges as the direction of each school and district is in flux and our education system begins to find its new normal. Let us review a few key areas to guide a successful start to our school year.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fountain Hills Times

FHUSD administrators reflect on start of school year

Over six weeks have passed since the Fountain Hills Unified School District opened doors to students. In that time, fundraisers, sports and quarantine periods have occurred. The Times spoke with Superintendent Kelly Glass and all three principals in the district to get an inside look at the start of the 2021 school year.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
mymoinfo.com

Crystal City schools rebounding after rough start to the school year

(Crystal City) Things are starting to look up in the Crystal City School District after a rough start to the school year with multiple staff and students out with COVID-19 or on quarantine. Superintendent Matt Holdinghausen says the beginning of the school year was a little hectic but things have...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Daily Californian

Despite ongoing risks of pandemic, administrators should keep the school year in person

August 2021 was an exhilarating time defined by countless new people, vibrant campus events and a familiar taste of the college experience that had been largely forgotten over a year and a half of Zoom. It appeared to mark a new beginning for UC Berkeley’s student body, with the worst of the pandemic seemingly over. The question asked by the majority of students, staff and faculty was the same: What could possibly go wrong from here?
BERKELEY, CA
weareteachers.com

14 Greeting Cards for Teachers Surviving the Third Pandemic School Year

When we left our classrooms in March 2020, we were nervous and unsure. No one knew quite what to expect. As we survived the chaos of the 2020-2021 school year, we tried to be strong and hopeful. We just had to get through that school year and then, we hoped, things would return to normal. As we settle into year three of the global COVID-19 pandemic we’re a bit wiser … and perhaps a bit more cynical about when things might start feeling “normal” again. But even in the midst of a pandemic, we still love receiving (and sending!) greeting cards. So here are 14 “just because” greeting cards for teachers who are making learning happen every day for their students in the midst of these crazy times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dakotanewsnow.com

School districts reviewing COVID-19 policies as year continues

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - School districts around the state are taking a look at their COVID-19 policies following comments from their communities, as schools continue to deal with the ongoing pandemic. At the Sioux Falls School Board meeting Monday, two community members called for the district to review...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mymoinfo.com

Bumpy Start to the school year for Jefferson R-7

(Festus) Activity at the Jefferson R-7 School District is becoming more grounded after a bumpy start to the school year with a number of positive coronavirus cases alongside students and teachers out on quarantine. Superintendent Clint Johnston says it’s been a challenging school year so far. Earlier this month Jefferson...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Alliance Review

West Branch students enjoy 'bash' to start school year

BELOIT, OHIO – More than 500 West Branch students, family members and community supporters celebrated the recent start of a new school year with the return of the district’s annual Back-2-School Bash before the district’s Sept. 10 home football game. Organizations came together to provide activities, food, games, a petting...
BELOIT, OH
fox34.com

STAAR test to be administered fully online starting next school year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As part of the new redesign of the STAAR test, the test will be administered fully online starting next school year. This comes as a result of House Bill 3906 being passed in 2019. Last year, the optional online version caused chaos for many districts across...
LUBBOCK, TX
districtadministration.com

How a nonprofit backs parents in nationwide push for school mask mandates

Kim Hagood estimates about two in 10 students in her son’s central Alabama school district regularly wear their masks. One of those is her son. Hagood says she is vaccinated but has some underlying medical conditions that could put her at higher risk of a problematic COVID infection. Her 11-year-old son, who learned virtually all through the 2020-21 school year, is not yet eligible for the vaccine.
EDUCATION
PIX11

Bronx charter school going beyond to protect students, staff amid pandemic

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — The city’s recent implementation of a vaccine mandate for teachers finally pushed high school economics and government teacher Zinnia Torres to get the shot. Torres, who returned to her classroom for this school year after 18 months of remote learning, told PIX11 she held out initially because she was confused by […]
BRONX, NY
Pine And Lakes News

Tiger Talk: Reminders and celebrations to start the school year

The 2021-2022 School year is in full motion. We want to thank all of our families for getting the year off to a terrific start. Below are some reminders and information as we complete our first month. If you are looking to enroll your student, visit prbschools.org. You can fill...
PRESCHOOL
Norwich Bulletin

In the schools: A busy start to the year for Norwich public schools

Starting on Sept. 15, the Teachers Memorial Global Magnet Middle School students began learning about Hispanic culture during their lunch waves. The Family-engagement and Attendance Coordinator Yelitza Brooks and Teen Outreach Program Coordinator Mabel Ojieyan taught and are continuing to teach students how to Merengue, Salsa, and Bachata. You can hear Hispanic music filtering out of the cafeteria during the waves as students watch and mimic the coordinators’ dance moves. Ms. Brooks, of Hispanic heritage, expressed how excited she gets when seeing students learn about her culture. She believes exposure and infusion are the keys to creating a more inclusive society. Eighth-grade students Juan and AJ provided their thoughts on how the activities impacted them. Juan talked of how learning about the Hispanic culture means a lot to him because now he can teach other people why this month is important. AJ expressed how interesting it is to learn about his ancestors and the Hispanic culture in general.
NORWICH, CT

