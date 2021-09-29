CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UAE block on internet calls eases for Expo 2020 site visitors

By Lisa Barrington
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Oose_0cBe8qct00

DUBAI (Reuters) - Authorities have let people make calls over WhatsApp and other internet apps in the grounds of the Expo 2020 Dubai world fair, opening up a chink in a ban that has long frustrated businesses and residents.

Most applications using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services - free internet-to-internet voice and video calls - have been blocked in the United Arab Emirates for years, angering many particularly since the start of the pandemic here.

On Wednesday Reuters found people were able to make and take voice calls using WhatsApp and Skype from the Expo site, which will open to businesses and other exhibitors from almost 200 countries on Saturday.

Expo organisers directed queries about the change to the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, which did not respond to requests for comment.

Dubai is hoping to boost its economy by attracting 25 million business and tourist visits to the world fair which has been built from scratch on 4.3 sq km (1.7 sq mile) of desert.

It was not immediately clear whether the relaxation will last beyond the six-month expo, or whether it would be applied to other areas of the UAE, a federation of seven emirates.

On Wednesday, the internet services appeared to cut off again outside the site.

The government has in the past said people can only use licensed services such as BOTIM, without spelling out its reasons. Other countries have made similar restrictions for security reasons and to protect the revenues of telecoms providers.

The block on calls using the popular WhatsApp, FaceTime and Skype applications has particularly galled UAE residents who were separated from families and friends by restrictions during the pandemic.

As the disease spread and education and work moved online, the UAE’s two telecoms operators - Etisalat and Du - enabled Microsoft Teams over both wifi and mobile data connections as well as Blackboard, Zoom and CloudTalk.

The block remained on more popular applications including WhatsApp and Skype. Etisalat and Du did not respond to requests for comment.

Expo 2020 Dubai, the first world fair to be held in the Middle East, was delayed for a year by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
clevelandstar.com

Terminus' Robots Welcome Expo 2020 Dubai's First Wave of Visitors

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Expo 2020 Dubai's star-studded Opening Ceremony was streamed live across the globe to kick off the six-month long mega event, giving everyone the chance to participate in the mind-blowing spectacle, wherever they might be. To highlight the diversity and inclusion of...
TECHNOLOGY
designboom.com

santiago calatrava unveils UAE and qatar pavilions at expo 2020 dubai

Santiago calatrava announces the completion of the UAE and qatar pavilions at expo 2020 dubai. originally scheduled for 2020, the international event was postponed for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. the highly anticipated world expo finally opens today, october 1st, and will run for six months until the end of march 2022.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia Pavilion officially opens its doors to visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 4): Malaysia Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai officially celebrated its grand opening on Monday by showcasing its rainforest canopy pavilion. The 1,234.56 square metres net-zero carbon installation, themed “Energising Sustainability”, is aimed at presenting Malaysia's sustainable vision over the 26-week expo. Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Internet#Mobile Data#Expo 2020#Skype#Telecommunications#Botim#Facetime#Microsoft
Dezeen

Commenter calls Dubai Expo pavilion "scandalous"

In this week's comments update, readers are confused by the UK's contribution to the Dubai Expo 2020 and debating other top stories. British designer Es Devlin has unveiled a cross-laminated timber pavilion, which is the UK's contribution to the Dubai Expo 2020. The UK Pavilion has been designed to display...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Qatar’s top diplomat in Abu Dhabi as relations with UAE ease

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar’s foreign minister has arrived in Abu Dhabi and met with its crown prince in the clearest sign so far that relations between the two Gulf Arab states are easing following a years-long embargo that strained ties. The United Arab Emirates’ state-run WAM news agency reported on Wednesday that the crown prince received Qatar’s top diplomat at a palace in Abu Dhabi. The brief report said the two “discussed the strong ties between their countries and ways to enhance them to serve the interests of their nations.” While ties remain tense, the visit by Qatar’s foreign minister is seen as a significant step toward easing the relationship.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Google to invest $1 bn to lift Africa internet access

Google announced Wednesday that it would invest $1 billion in boosting Africa's internet access and startup scene, as the tech giant eyes a youthful market increasingly armed with smartphones.  The Silicon Valley giant last month announced a breakthrough in another eye-catching scheme to boost African internet access.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
Country
United Arab Emirates
breakingtravelnews.com

UAE unveils net zero by 2050 pledge at Expo 2020

The United Arab Emirates announced a net zero by 2050 strategic initiative, a national drive to achieve net-zero emissions over the coming three decades. The initiative, the first by a nation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) nation, was announced at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi.
ADVOCACY
breakingtravelnews.com

Shahid calls for global climate action at Expo 2020

A call for immediate action to avoid a “climate tragedy” has been issued by Abdulla Shahid, president of the United Nations General Assembly, during remarks at Expo 2020 in Dubai. Shahid, who is also minister of foreign affairs for the Maldives, was speaking during the second day of the Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
scrapdigest.com

How to Block Betting Sites?

Betting is a popular pastime worldwide and comes with the opportunity of winning real money. Modern technology also delivers premium-quality graphics, and 3D immersive experiences, and operators complement this with generous bonuses. Although most players gamble responsibly, some may face a challenge when it comes time to quit. It is vital to gamble responsibly to avoid the negative impacts of compulsive gambling, and game blocking is one of the tools at your disposal. If you decide to stop placing bets on sport, below we explore available options for blocking a betting site or taking time from online gambling.
GAMBLING
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Date change for APEX/IFSA EXPO as US eases travel restrictions

The Airline Passenger Experience Association has pushed back its annual APEX/IFSA Exhibition to 30 November, in light of the Biden Administration’s plan to lift travel restrictions to the United States from Europe, India, China, and Brazil in early November. APEX/IFSA CEO Joe Leader, who lobbied hard for the administration to...
LONG BEACH, CA
FOX8 News

Outage highlights how vital Facebook has become worldwide

NEW YORK (AP) — The six-hour outage at Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp was a headache for many casual users but far more serious for the millions of people worldwide who rely on the social media sites to run their businesses or communicate with relatives, fellow parents, teachers or neighbors. When all three services went dark […]
INTERNET
lifewire.com

Internet Speed Test Sites

If your internet connection seems slow, the first step is often to benchmark it using an internet speed test. An internet speed test can give you a fairly accurate indication of how much bandwidth is available to you at the current time. Internet speed tests are great for proving that...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

10 Best Free Internet Phone Calls Apps

Yes, you really can make free phone calls using the internet. Free internet phone programs let you make calls—sometimes to anyone in the world, but other times only to numbers in the US and Canada—using special software. The apps listed below are available in two forms:. App to phone: Makes...
CELL PHONES
AFP

India to re-open for tourists from October 15

India will re-open for tourists from October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday. The country famous for the Taj Mahal, desert palaces, tiger reserves, elephants and beaches had barred all foreign tourists in March 2020 in a strict lockdown when the pandemic took off. But after a horrendous spike in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, the number of cases has since fallen sharply and the government, under pressure from an industry that is an important pillar of the economy, on Thursday announced a loosening. Tourist visas will be granted for foreigners arriving on charter flights from October 15, and on other flights from November 15, the home ministry said in a statement.
LIFESTYLE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
219K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy