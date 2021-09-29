'Today' weather anchor Dylan Dreyer gives birth to third child

Dylan Dreyer welcomed her third child, son Russell James, with her husband, Brian Fichera, after going into early labor. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Today weather anchor Dylan Dreyer is a mom of three.

The 40-year-old meteorologist welcomed her third child, son Russell James, with her husband, Brian Fichera, on Wednesday after going into early labor.

Dreyer and Fichera married in October 2012 and have two other sons, Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 20 months.

Dreyer's Today co-anchors shared news of her baby boy's birth on the show Wednesday.

"Dylan Dreyer -- her new bundle of joy has arrived," Hoda Kotb said. "Mom and babe doing fine."

"Big congrats to Dylan and Brian, and the big brothers now -- Cal and Ollie," Craig Melvin added.

Dreyer had shared a photo from the hospital Tuesday on Instagram, telling fans her water broke six weeks early.

"Our little girl is anxious to get out and meet us! Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger," Dreyer wrote. "All is well! I'm in great hands and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable."

"Looks like we'll be getting to meet our littlest boy sometime this week... 6 weeks early! Guess he couldn't handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having!" she said. "We'll gladly take any extra prayers you have."

Dreyer announced on Today in May that she was expecting her third child. She previously said on the show in January 2020 that her sons Calvin and Oliver share an "incredible" bond.