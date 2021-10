Global PV supply chains have experienced considerable disruption over the past 12 to 18 months, with a series of shocks delaying module shipments and increasing prices. In the latest development in the global marketplace, the U.S. authorities have prevented some modules from being imported into the country, as they are under the suspicion of having been produced, at least in some part, through coercive labor programs in the Xinjiang region of China.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO