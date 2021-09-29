Putin, Erdogan sit down for talks on war-torn Syria

In April 2021, noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer wrote, "Indeed, taking into account nonstrategic (tactical) nuclear weapons, which no one has ever verifiably counted, Russia may have more (maybe twice as many overall) than all the other official or unofficial nuclear powers taken together.” He may be correct, although at the rate the Chinese are building, this won't last very long. As General Glen VanHerck, Commander of the U.S. Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, has observed, "Russia is the primary military threat to the homeland today. It is not China—it is Russia.”

MILITARY ・ 9 DAYS AGO