FOCUS ON ELEMENTARY CURRICULUM, COMBINED WITH KSA DATA, SHOWS KCPS IS ON THE RIGHT TRACK FOR IMPROVEMENT
Tuesday morning elementary principals met at the Board of Education's annex building to discuss the pacing of units in reading, math, science, social studies, and writing. The meeting, called for by Superintendent Jeremy Ledford, was quickly led by the elementary principals providing input and work to make modifications to the district's plan for instruction.www.nolangroupmedia.com
Comments / 0