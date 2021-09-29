CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Landscape Designer Creates Enduring Gardens Full of Childlike Wonder

By Deanna Kizis
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLandscape designer Molly Sedlacek draws on Oregon and California influences to create gardens that evoke childlike wonder and a sense of discovery. The gardens designed by Molly Sedlacek, of OR.CA, a design and product studio she operates out of Marin, California, are so evocative, playful, and unique they’re more than just landscapes—they’re functional art installations. A seating area looks like a long-forgotten paleontology dig. Salvaged redwood “mushroom stools” are scattered across a weathered cypress patio, sculptural yet inviting. A trio of hammocks and climbable wood totems tell the story of a father raising his two sons.

