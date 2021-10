People earning less than $24,900 annually could receive a tax cut of nearly $1,400 next year if a proposed spending bill in Congress passes, according to a new analysis. But the bill could also raise taxes for those in the top 1% by more than $80,000 next year, says the report from the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy, a Washington economic research firm.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO