Apple Design Award-winner rhythm game ‘Thumper’ arriving on Apple Arcade on Oct 1

By Michael Potuck
9to5Mac
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular high-intensity rhythm game and Apple Design Award-winner, Thumper: Pocket Edition is landing on Apple Arcade this Friday, October 1. First spotted by Engadget, Apple listed Thumper: Pocket Edition as the next big title coming to its gaming service. Selling for $4.99 on the App Store, Thumper is almost...

9to5mac.com

