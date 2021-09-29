Apple Design Award-winner rhythm game ‘Thumper’ arriving on Apple Arcade on Oct 1

While the original app is still available, Red Games Co confirms that Crayola Create and Play+ is planned to get the same tier of new content and updates as the original app on the App Store. If you’re interested in checking it out, you can sign up here to be notified when it releases on Apple Arcade. It is currently listed for October 29th in the App Store data. The last few weeks of Apple Arcade have been pretty mixed. I appreciate that many of the releases are aimed to cover a larger demographic on the service, but having owned most of the “+" games included in recent weeks, I hope to see more games I haven’t played from the classics come into Apple Arcade. Head over to our forum thread for Crayola Create and Play+ here. For all other Apple Arcade related things, check out our dedicated Apple Arcade forum for discussion on the service and every game included here. What do you think of the recent Apple Arcade additions and updates?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO