CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Barcelona vs. Benfica odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Sept. 29 UEFA Champions League predictions

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenfica will hope for a better result than its recent outings in La Liga when it plays its second UEFA Champions League match against Barcelona. Benfica has plenty of reason to feel confident, as Barcelona has been a shell of its former self while it continues to recover from administrative issues. Barca is the only Group E team to lose its opening UCL match and would find itself in a dire situation if it leaves emptyhanded on Wednesday at Estadio Da Luz in Portugal. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

Brazilian Soccer Player Arrested for Kicking Referee in Head

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian soccer player was arrested after kicking a referee in the head during a second-division game, knocking him unconscious, authorities said. William Ribeiro kicked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro twice during Monday’s match between Sao Paulo de Rio Grande and hosts Guarani de Venancio Aires, the second time when the official lay on the ground.
SOCCER
AFP

Saudi consortium completes takeover of Newcastle United

A Saudi-led consortium completed its takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United on Thursday despite warnings from Amnesty International that the deal represented "sportswashing" of the Gulf kingdom's human rights record. The English top-flight said it had settled legal disputes that had initially stalled the takeover process, and received "legally binding assurances" that the Saudi Arabian government would not control the club. "The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the takeover of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media," the Premier League said in a statement. "Following the completion of the Premier League's owners' and directors' Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect."
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

UEFA Europa League: Fenerbahçe vs Olympiacos Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Fenerbahçe vs Olympiacos: Fenerbahçe will lock horns with Olympiacos to play their second match in the group stage of UEFA Europa League, battling for the top position in Group D. Let’s check out the preview of both the teams before the fixture and also the television broadcaster where the match will be live.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Gerard Piqué
PennLive.com

Villarreal at Manchester United (9/29/21): How to watch UEFA Champions League soccer, time, channel, live stream, betting odds

Villarreal knows Wednesday’s opponent well. Back in late-May, Villareal snared the Europa League title in Poland, defeating Manchester United in a historic 11-10 penalty shootout. Keeper Geronimo Rulli was the hero that day, posting the difference before preserving it and igniting a wild celebration for the town of 50,000. Superstar...
UEFA
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League predictions, odds, Wednesday picks, schedule: Will Chelsea bounce back vs. Juventus?

The second half of Matchday 2 in the UEFA Champions League is set for Wednesday when eight more matches take center stage under the lights on a European night. The big ticket even is a Juventus vs. Chelsea clash in Northern Italy, while Barcelona hope to rebound from their crushing loss to Bayern Munich. As always, two games are in the early slate at 12:45 p.m. ET while six more follow at 3 p.m. ET. Watch each and every game live on Paramount+.
UEFA
The Independent

Spain end 10-man Italy’s unbeaten run to reach Nations League final

Ferran Torres struck twice as Spain exacted partial revenge for their Euro 2020 semi-final exit by progressing to the final of the Nations League with a 2-1 win over 10-man Italy in Milan.Manchester City forward Torres capitalised on two first-half assists from Mikel Oyarzabal to help halt the European champions’ world-record unbeaten run at 37 games.Italy, who played more than half of the match a man down at the San Siro after captain Leonardo Bonucci was dismissed for two yellow cards, set up a tense finish thanks to an 83rd-minute goal from substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini.But Spain held on to progress...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Benfica#Group E#Ucl#Estadio Da Luz#Caesars Sportsbook#The Uefa Champions League#Cbs#Sec#The Pga Tour#Barcelona Date#European#Sportsline
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand names ‘seriously impressive’ Manchester City as new Premier League title favourites

Manchester City are the team to beat in the Premier League this season, according to former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who had named Chelsea as his title favourites before the start of the campaign.The Premier League champions have negotiated a tough start to the season which has seen them face Tottenham, Leicester, Arsenal and, in the past week, Chelsea and Liverpool away from home.Pep Guardiola’s side produced a dominant performance to beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge and displayed grit against Liverpool to come from behind twice and claim a draw at Anfield on Sunday. Those...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Italy vs Spain prediction: How will Nations League semi-final play out tonight?

European champions Italy play Spain tonight in the semi-finals of the Uefa Nations League, who will be out to avenge their defeat to Azzurri in the last four of Euro 2020 in July. Italy defeated Spain 4-2 on penalties to advance to the Euro 2020 final after the teams played out an enthralling 1-1 draw at Wembley. Federico Chiesa’s strike was cancelled out by Alvaro Morata’s finish, as Luis Enrique’s side produced their best performance of the tournament before being eliminated on spot kicks. Roberto Mancini’s Italy have since broken the world record for the longest international unbeaten run,...
SOCCER
90min.com

Belgium vs France: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Belgium and France go head to head in a UEFA Nations League semi-final on neutral soil in Italy, in what is a titanic meeting between FIFA’s current number one ranked international team and the reigning World Cup champions. The winner will progress to the Nations League final to face either...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s reactions reveal who they think true title challengers are

At the point of relief after unrestrained combat, as both managers embraced and indulged in the rarity of being happy with the result in such a league-shaping fixture, there was a realisation at Anfield that the next title winners had just walked off the pitch. There can be no surety of whether the identity of the champions will be Manchester City or Liverpool, but to watch Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp was to know even they believe it would be a shock to see another team showered with confetti at the end of the top-flight season.Listening to them and reading...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo in my garden, Gary Lineker claims

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Manchester United happened with surprising speed toward the end of the transfer window in the summer, with the former Juventus man seeming to be on the verge of a switch to rivals Man City at one stage.That then all changed in a matter of hours, as Ronaldo moved back to Old Trafford instead - and he has quickly hit the ground running in terms of goalscoring, with three in three Premier League starts so far and another two in two Champions League games.And the rapid turnaround in Ronaldo’s summer move happened in a surprising location: not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Premier League scrambles to convince stars to get vaccinated

Premier League matches are once again being played in packed stadiums after Britain's successful coronavirus vaccine rollout -- but the reluctance of many players to get jabbed is proving a headache for football authorities. The UK has one of the highest overall virus death tolls in the world, at more than 137,000, but more than 82 percent of over-16s have had two doses of the vaccine, according to the latest government figures. The rapid rollout has enabled the easing of restrictions on large gatherings, with a welcome return of supporters to football grounds. However, although no official figures have been offered by the Premier League, reports suggest only seven of England's 20 top-flight clubs have more than 50 percent of their squad fully vaccinated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Boston

Adam Buksa Called Into Poland National Team For FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

BOSTON (CBS) — Like his New England teammates Matt Turner and Tajon Buchanan, Revolution forward Adam Buksa will be spending his early October break on the international pitch. Buksa has been called into the Poland National Team for two FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches over the next week. Buksa will join Poland for its upcoming World Cup Qualifiers at home against San Marino on Oct. 9 and away at Albania on Oct. 12. The 25-year-old striker excelled in his first action with the Poland National Team during September’s qualifying action, recording four goals in his first three caps, including a hat trick...
UEFA
The Independent

Luis Suarez reveals details of infamous phone call with Ronald Koeman

Luis Suarez has slammed Ronald Koeman for “lacking the personality” to deal with his exit from Barcelona in the proper manner. The Atletico Madrid striker was told he was no longer wanted at the club by Koeman in a 40-second phone call last summer, shortly after the former Netherlands manager had taken charge at the Nou Camp. Suarez, who scored 198 goals in six seasons for Barcelona and is third on their all-time scorers list, joined Atletico shortly after and went on to win the title with Diego Simeone’s side that campaign. The 34-year-old scored the opening goal in Atletico’s...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ireland’s Jamie McGrath hopes Azerbaijan return is less eventful than last visit

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath will return to Azerbaijan hoping the trip is less eventful than his last visit.McGrath, who could win his fourth senior cap in Saturday evening’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Baku, last visited the city as a Dundalk player for a Champions League qualifier in July 2019, and it proved testing both on the pitch – the League of Ireland side lost 3-0 – and off it.The 25-year-old St Mirren man said with a smile: “I nearly got arrested! Hopefully it’s not like that this time.“I think it was me and [teammate] Sean Gannon...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy