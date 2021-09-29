Barcelona vs. Benfica odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Sept. 29 UEFA Champions League predictions
Benfica will hope for a better result than its recent outings in La Liga when it plays its second UEFA Champions League match against Barcelona. Benfica has plenty of reason to feel confident, as Barcelona has been a shell of its former self while it continues to recover from administrative issues. Barca is the only Group E team to lose its opening UCL match and would find itself in a dire situation if it leaves emptyhanded on Wednesday at Estadio Da Luz in Portugal. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0