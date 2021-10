If evil exists then one face of it would be that of Wayne Couzens. During the trial, the prosecution stated that Couzens’s crime could be summarised in five gruesome words: deception, kidnap, rape, strangulation, fire. That it was premeditated, indeed meticulously planned, has become clear from the various purchases Couzens made in person and online in the weeks before he struck. He conducted reconnaissance missions. He hired a car especially for the purpose. He purchased petrol for one purpose only. He used his specialist knowledge to avoid detection. He knew exactly what he was doing.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO