Gun Fears See School Ban Backpacks, Forcing Students to Improvise With Random Items

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Students have been sharing the random items they've been transporting their books in, after claiming backpacks were banned amid gun fears.

kwayradio.com

Student Brought Gun to School

A Waterloo East student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a stolen gun to school, according to KWWL. Waterloo Schools spokeswoman Akwi Nji reported that another student reported the gun to the administration who immediately contacted police. The gun was found to be stolen out of Mt. Pleasant. The student, who was not named, has been charged with Carrying Weapons of School Grounds, Minor Armed with Dangerous Weapon- Concealed on Person, Person Ineligible to Carry a Dangerous Weapon, and Third Degree Theft.
WATERLOO, IA
Island Packet Online

6-year-old shot when gun fires inside student’s backpack at school, Mississippi cops say

A 6-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital after an “accidental” shooting inside a Mississippi elementary school. Newton Elementary was placed on lockdown Thursday after officials said a student brought a gun to school, according to district Superintendent Dr. Glenda Nickson. The weapon was inside a backpack when it accidentally fired, striking another student.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Students use cart and aquarium to mock backpack ban after weapon found in school: ‘America will do anything but ban guns’

Students exercised their teenage right to bear memes after a school banned backpacks in response to a 13-year-old girl bringing a gun to campus.Viral TikTok videos show students in Idaho carrying textbooks and supplies in miscellaneous household items like laundry baskets, coolers, strollers, toboggans, traffic cones, popcorn machines, and microwaves.Idaho’s Jefferson School District enacted the ban following the discovery of a gun in a girl’s backpack at Rigby Middle School, four months after a shooting at the same school in May left three injured.Rigby Middle School began trending after TikTok user @miriam_gilmore_ posted a pair of videos from the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Post Register

Gun taken from student at Rigby Middle School

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it retrieved a gun from a student at Rigby Middle School. At around 9:08 a.m., staff told a school resource officer that a 13-year-old female student was in a restroom with a gun. The officer found the student, took the weapon and apprehended her. No shots were fired and no one was injured.
RIGBY, ID
Fox17

Gobles High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

GOBLES, Mich. — A Gobles High School student was arrested for bringing a firearm to school, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the student did not have the firearm on his person when deputies made contact but the student had admitted to bringing it to school before for self-defense.
GOBLES, MI
International Business Times

Mississippi Elementary School Student Hospitalized After Gun Kept In Another Child's Backpack Went Off

A 7-year-old elementary school student has been hospitalized after a gun kept inside another student's backpack went off and injured him, authorities said. Police responded to a report of gun discharge at the Newton Elementary School around 4.30 p.m. Thursday. Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said that it was an accidental discharge from another student’s backpack, WJTV reported.
EDUCATION
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Jefferson School District bans backpacks at secondary schools

Following the second time a student at Jefferson School District 251 has brought a gun to school this year, the school district is banning backpacks at secondary schools. In a Facebook Live video posted by the district on Thursday, Superintendent Chad Martin said backpacks would no longer be allowed at Rigby Middle School, Farnsworth Middle School, Rigby High School and Jefferson High School.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
districtchronicles.com

Students Carry Around Microwaves, Shopping Carts After Backpack Ban

After a gun was reportedly found in a 13-year-old’s backpack at Rigby Middle School in Idaho, the school district enacted a backpack ban in all secondary schools in the district. This is the second gun-related incident Rigby Middle School specifically has had within the last six months. In May, a...
EDUCATION
KIFI Local News 8

Backpacks banned from D251 middle schools, high schools

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said effective immediately, backpacks will no longer be allowed at Rigby Middle School, Farnsworth Middle School, and both Rigby and Jefferson High Schools. This comes after an incident took place at Rigby Middle School Thursday. The superintendent said in a...
RIGBY, ID
KTLA

Rialto middle school student arrested after loaded handgun found in backpack

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun in his backpack to a Southern California middle school, authorities said. A safety-intervention officer found the weapon Monday after the student was detained and searched at Kolb Middle School in Rialto, said Syeda Jafri, a spokeswoman for with the Rialto Unified School District. Jafri declined […]
RIALTO, CA
eastidahonews.com

Video from Rigby student goes viral after district bans backpacks

RIGBY — A video one high school student posted on TikTok has gone viral after she filmed students finding creative ways to carry their textbooks without backpacks. “I saw someone walk past my car holding a box and I could just tell that this day was going to be so funny,” Rigby High School junior Savannah Bagley told EastIdahoNews.com. “The kids at my school are so creative. I was just cracking up all day. I saw a kid carrying a chair upside down holding his books today.”
RIGBY, ID
romper.com

Students Are Using Wagons & Strollers To Carry Books After School District Banned Backpacks

A school district in Idaho has moved to ban all backpacks from its middle and high school campuses after two students brought guns to school in separate incidents that occurred less than six months apart. While the ban has forced students at Jefferson School District 251 to find creative ways to haul their books and supplies from class to class (such as laundry hampers, ice chests, and shopping carts), district officials have said it’s meant to serve as a precautionary measure against future gun-related incidents.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
fox2detroit.com

Gun found in Fraser High School freshman student's backpack

FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A handgun was found in a Fraser High School student's backpack Tuesday. After receiving a tip that the student may have a weapon, school administrators coordinated with police and the student was removed from class. The gun was found while searching their backpack. A freshman...
FRASER, MI
My Fox 8

Gun found in student’s backpack at Paisley IB Magnet School in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found at Paisley IB Magnet School on Wednesday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Winston-Salem police investigated a discharge of a firearm call off-campus near the school on Tuesday, investigators told FOX8’s Michael Hennessey. The investigation into that call led to the recovery of the firearm today.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
KIFI Local News 8

Parents raise concerns over Jefferson backpack ban

We did reach out to the school district for clarification, and to discuss the policy, and were told superintendent Chad Martin spent the day talking with the middle and high schools about the policy. The post Parents raise concerns over Jefferson backpack ban appeared first on Local News 8.
RIGBY, ID
