Gun Fears See School Ban Backpacks, Forcing Students to Improvise With Random Items

RIGBY — A video one high school student posted on TikTok has gone viral after she filmed students finding creative ways to carry their textbooks without backpacks. “I saw someone walk past my car holding a box and I could just tell that this day was going to be so funny,” Rigby High School junior Savannah Bagley told EastIdahoNews.com. “The kids at my school are so creative. I was just cracking up all day. I saw a kid carrying a chair upside down holding his books today.”

RIGBY, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO