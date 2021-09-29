CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Van Halen: New Book Provides Oral History From Archival Interviews

Cover picture for the articleA new Eddie Van Halen book is set for release next month based on hours of archival interviews that explore the late guitar icon’s life and career. Due out October 5, Eruption: Conversations with Eddie Van Halen is by music journalists Brad Tolinski and Chris Gill. Per the book’s synopsis, the book “…is based on more than 50+ hours of unreleased interviews they recorded with Eddie Van Halen over the years, most of them conducted at the legendary 5150 studios at Ed’s home in Los Angeles. The heart of ‘Eruption’ is drawn from these intimate and wide-ranging talks, as well as conversations with family, friends, and colleagues.”

Santa Rosa Press Gazette

A concert celebrating the music of Eddie Van Halen Oct. 9 in Destin

Mitch Malloy, the lead singer of iconic rock band Great White, will perform a one-time concert honoring the musical legacy of one of his heroes, Eddie Van Halen, on Oct 9. Malloy, who is also a hit solo artist, awarding-winning songwriter, and producer, was initially chosen to replace Sammy Hagar in Van Halen.
DESTIN, FL
The Whale 99.1 FM

When David Lee Roth Was Arrested on 1980 Van Halen Tour: Excerpt

Michael Christopher's upcoming book Van Halen: The Eruption and the Aftershock digs into the history of Van Halen and features exclusive interviews and never-before-published conversations with band alums like Sammy Hagar and Gary Cherone. In the following excerpt, Christopher looks at how David Lee Roth drew the ire of law enforcement during a tour date in Cincinnati in the wake of a concert tragedy there a few months earlier. (The book will be published on Oct. 6 by Backbeat Books).
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Epic Pic with Guns N’ Roses Is Definition of Cool

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Wolf Van Halen posted an epic photo of himself performing alongside Guns N’ Roses last night. Eddie Van Halen’s son is on his first major tour with his band Mammoth WVH. Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses handpicked Van Halen and his band to open up for them on their nationwide tour, which began earlier this summer. Mammoth WVH is Van Halen’s first solo project that came out in June to critical acclaim. In fact, Wolfgang wrote every song and played every instrument on the album that shot up the Billboard rock charts upon its release.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Phil Collen Reveals How Eddie Van Halen Changed Def Leppard’s Guitar Tone

Guitarist Phil Collen recently explained how his instrument's sound on Def Leppard's hit 1987 album Hysteria was shaped by Eddie Van Halen, the late Van Halen guitar icon. Speaking to MusicRadar on Friday (Sept. 24), the Def Leppard member — who shares six-string duties in the "Pour Some Sugar on Me" rockers with guitarist Vivian Campbell — discussed the benefit of swapping guitar pickups for a better tone. In particular, for hard rock and metal, switching from a single-coil to a humbucker.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

WHIO Dayton

Guitar Player

Watch Eddie Van Halen’s Legacy-Forging Live Solo Performance

One year ago, the guitar world lost one of its greatest and most charismatic players. Not only did Eddie Van Halen revolutionize technique but he almost single-handedly changed the way people think about designing electric guitar gear. In a similar vein to Lloyd Loar and Les Paul, Van Halen relentlessly...
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony Pay Tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony took a moment to pay tribute to their former bandmate Eddie Van Halen on the one-year anniversary of his death. Shared via their Van Hagar social channels, Hagar wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been a year the man is gone but the music goes on. Mikey and I (The other half) have been busy this past year just finished a new circle record with David Cobb. Carrying the music forward is more important than ever to us. Also @sammyandthecircle has been doing shows & trying to do things a little different for the fans like Catalina, and the Vegas residency. These are some ‘crazy times’ for sure, but the music will live on forever so staying productive, creative and busy seems to be the answer for A fun healthy life at least for me it is”
CELEBRITIES
MusicRadar.com

Eruption: Conversations With Eddie Van Halen is a definitive new biography based on 50+ hours of interviews with the man himself

A new Eddie Van Halen biography entitled Eruption: Conversations With Eddie Van Halen will be published by Hachette next month. Due October 5, the book has been written by Brad Tolinski and Chris Gill who – as former editors of Guitar World and Guitar Aficionado, respectively – spent a huge amount of time speaking directly to the legendary guitarist.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

12 Landmark Eddie Van Halen Shows: First and Last Concerts

Eddie Van Halen was most at home onstage. The six-string virtuoso revolutionized hard-rock guitar with his dizzying two-handed tapping, harmonic squeals and wild dive-bombs. But Van Halen was no mere bedroom shredder. Tantamount to his otherworldly chops was his dynamic stage presence. When you think of Eddie Van Halen now, it's nearly impossible not to picture him flying through the air while doing one of his signature split jumps, megawatt grin plastered across his face.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Eddie Van Halen Brought Excellence — And Joy — To Guitar Playing

In honor of the one-year anniversary of the passing of Eddie Van Halen, we look back on our tribute to the guitar icon. Like all rock fans, I was stunned when the news broke of Eddie Van Halen’s death. We knew he was battling cancer, and there were ominous signs over the past few months: there were the bottom-feeding gossip sites who don’t know, or care, about rock and roll, breathlessly reported that he was getting experimental treatments. A more reliable source was David Lee Roth, who cryptically told the New York Times when asked about the chances of another Van Halen tour, “I don’t know that Eddie is ever really going to rally for the rigors of the road again… I don’t know that he’s going to be coming back out on the road.”
MUSIC
audacy.com

Top 5 Eddie Van Halen live guitar god moments

From the moment you first heard his virtuosic display of talent on the guitar, Eddie Van Halen had you hooked. The late Van Halen guitarist passed away one year ago on October 6, 2020, making it an opportune time to revisit his masterful guitar work. Eddie may have been best...
MUSIC
myq105.com

Eddie Van Halen: How He Came To America

Eddie Van Halen was one of the greatest guitarists to ever pick up the instrument, but he also might be one of the most fascinating figures in rock history. Back in February 2015, EVH took part in the Smithsonian series “What It Means To Be American.” He sat down for an interview for nearly an hour discussing how he came to America as a young boy and the obstacles he and his brother, Alex, had to overcome as immigrants. Also, you’ll learn how and why he came up with certain playing techniques, which countless guitarists have imitated in years since.
MUSIC
wcsx.com

David Lee Roth Announces He’s Retiring Following Las Vegas Residency

David Lee Roth has announced that following his upcoming Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, he will be retiring. Roth confirmed this news in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal where he said, in part, “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring…I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows…I’ve given you all I’ve got to give. It’s been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I’ll miss you all. Stay frosty.”
MUSIC

