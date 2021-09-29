WATCH: Chris Hayes Unloads on Fox News in Fiery MSNBC Segment

"The 6 p.m. hour of MSNBC has had an absolutely wild series of custodians, ranging from Tucker Carlson and Oliver North to Al Sharpton and Ed Shultz," says Mediaite's Colby Hall. "It has taken an enormous amount of tinkering to land on Melber, who has now clocked 1,007 shows as host of The Beat, surpassing the previous record held by Al Sharpton. Third in the history of MSNBC’s 6 p.m. slot is Mediaite founder Dan Abrams, who hosted The Abrams Report from 2001 to 2006. Following the list of Melber’s predecessors is a fascinating anthropological dig into cable news lore. Fox News prime time host Tucker Carlson, the current king of cable news, held the hour for two years. Oliver North, of Iran-Contra infamy, co-hosted a show with Paul Begala. Mark Halperin, who left MSNBC in disgrace after being accused of sexual harassment, co-hosted a show in the hour with John Heilemann. They were replaced by Greta Van Susteren, who lasted less than a year. Pat Buchanan, Andrea Mitchell, and Ed Schultz all took a swing at the time slot as well, and eventually ceded their gig to another effort."

