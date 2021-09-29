WATCH: Chris Hayes Unloads on Fox News in Fiery MSNBC Segment
Chris Hayes spent the bulk of his show Tuesday unloading on Fox News hosts for pushing an anti-vaccine mandate stance when their own network has a vaccine mandate, strict testing guidelines, and mask requirements. In a 10-minute segment, the MSNBC host called out Fox News hosts like Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson for their hypocrisy, and he eviscerated the network for repeatedly putting ratings above human lives. "They are selling this poison because it is profitable for them," said Hayes.
