Who Voices Ultron In Marvel’s What If…? Episode 8?
Marvel’s What If…? episode 7 ended on a huge cliffhanger last week when a supreme Infinity Stone-wielding variant of Ultron arrived on the scene. Fans were immediately curious who would be voicing the A.I. villain on the animated series. Was James Spader reprising his role from Avengers: Age of Ultron? Alternatively, because Ultron was inhabiting Vision’s body, was Paul Bettany going to get the chance to play a bad guy? Now that episode 8 is here, we have our answer.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 0