Takoda Collins’ father sentenced to 51 years to life for death of son
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The father of Takoda Collins was sentenced to 51 years to life in prison Wednesday for the murder of his 10-year-old son in December 2019. Al-Mutahan McLean was charged with one count of murder by way of felonious assault, rape by force, kidnapping and three counts of child endangerment. He pleaded guilty earlier in September to the one count of manslaughter and the three counts of child endangerment.www.wdtn.com
