He’s back. Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller is back and he’s proving it on a week-to-week basis early in the 2021 season. Is that a bird? A plane? No, it’s Von Miller, flying through the backfield. He’s back. Von, the Vonster, our franchise cornerstone, is once again doing what he does best: terrorizing quarterbacks with a smile. After a 2019 season slowed late by a knee injury and missing all of last year with his ankle Von truly appears to have regained his MVP form. Three games into 2021, and he’s already notched four sacks, six QB hits, and six tackles for loss.

