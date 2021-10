Apple® updated its iWork® suite of productivity apps with new features that enable users to present in powerful new ways and make it even easier to work with documents on the go. New tools in Keynote® make presentations more engaging, with the ability to show a live camera view of the presenter directly in slides, and more collaborative with multi-presenter control. Pages® makes it easier than ever to view and edit documents on the go by automatically displaying text and images in a single-column flow that is optimized for iPhone®. And Numbers® introduces pivot tables that bring powerful data analytics capabilities to iPhone, iPad®, and Mac®.

