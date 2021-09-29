CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears sign agreement to purchase Arlington Park

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It might still be a negotiating tactic, but it's certainly more than a bluff. The Chicago Bears have signed a purchase agreement for the Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights, per a release and first reported by The Athletic. “Finalizing the PSA was the critical next step in continuing...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chicagoconstructionnews.com

Chicago Bears enter into $192.7 million Arlington Racecourse agreement; move to 300 acre site anticipated for 2026

The Chicago Bears have agreed to purchase the Arlington International Racecource, about 35 miles from their current Soldier Field location, for $192.7 million. The “326-acre piece of land that will easily fit any new stadium design they might have in mind,” CBS Sports reported on Sept. 29. “In anticipation of the Bears buying the property, the Arlington Heights village board approved a zoning change in June that will allow a football stadium to be built on the land, which is currently occupied by a horse racing track.”
NFL
sportspromedia.com

Chicago Bears agree US$197.2m Arlington Park land acquisition deal

Bears have played at Soldier Field since 1971, with current lease set to expire in 2033. Team could buy their way out of current least for US$84 million, the Chicago Tribune reports. The National Football League’s (NFL) Chicago Bears have signed a US$197.2 million purchase and sale agreement (PSA) for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arlington Park#Bears#Chicago Mayor#Hollywood Park#American Football#Psa
fieldofschemes.com

Bears’ Arlington Park land buy worth $197m, team has year-plus to finalize it or not

A bunch more info came out yesterday surrounding the Chicago Bears‘ purchase of the Arlington Park raceway property for a potential new stadium complex:. The sale price for the 326-acre site, according to racetrack owners Churchill Downs, is $197.2 million, and the deal is set to close “in late 2022 or early 2023,” according to the Chicago Tribune. Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips declared, “Much work remains to be completed, including working closely with the Village of Arlington Heights and surrounding communities, before we can close on this transaction,” and Arlington Heights mayor Tom Hayes said, “There is a long way to go as we begin this journey, and many issues for the community to discuss” — whether that means public financing or tax breaks or just things like zoning approvals, we’ll have to wait and see.
NFL
wlip.com

Chicago Bears Announce Purchase Agreement in Suburbs, Are They Leaving Soldier Field?

CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bears took a major step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field by officially signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park. The team made the announcement in a news release and Churchill Downs Incorporated, which owns the property officially known as Arlington International Racecourse, announced that the sale price was $197.2 million. Team president Ted Phillips says that “much work remains to be completed” before any deal can be finalized. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office says it remains open to discussions to keep the team from leaving what has been its lakefront home since 1971. Soldier Field has the smallest capacity of any current NFL stadium at just over 61-thousand seats.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Bears' Arlington Park Deal Is Biggest Opportunity in Team History

Bears' stadium deal is 'once in a lifetime opportunity' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. “Hand me a hammer Ted.” “Hang on let me finish drilling a hole to put this beam into place, George.”. That is probably what fans are imagining after news broke late Wednesday evening that the...
NFL
CBS Chicago

New, Roomier Bike Lanes In Place On Logan Boulevard Near Western Avenue, Where ‘School Of Rock’ Star Kevin Clark Was Killed

CHICAGO (CBS) — A solution has been put in place for a dangerous intersection for Chicago bike riders. New bike lanes have been added along Logan Boulevard at Western Avenue in Logan Square. Two traffic lanes are gone, giving bikers more room. This was the site where Kevin Clark, 32 – who appeared as the drummer in the film “School of Rock” as a youngster – was killed last May. He was struck by a car while riding his bike. Days after Clark died early on the morning of Wednesday, May 26, his family was out at the intersection advocating for safety improvements. Since then, Clark’s friends, family, and Logan Square neighbors have made it their mission to make the spot safer. They have been protesting and pushing the city to do something. For years, the Active Transportation Alliance has also advocated for change the Western Avenue and Logan Boulevard intersection.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

FDR Park In South Philadelphia Getting $14.5 Million Makeover

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — FDR Park in South Philadelphia is getting a makeover. The new design plans announced this week will include a new welcome center with a courtyard and some event space. A playground is also in the works. The changes are part of the first phase of a master plan. The upgrades will cost about $14.5 million that comes from the city. “This investment in the master plan is our down payment on making sure future generations of Philadelphia families can enjoy this park the same way I did and how countless families have for 100 years,” Mayor Jim Kenney said at the announcement. “This is truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity.” The welcome center and playground are expected to be finished by 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGN Radio

Ald. Taliaferro on fatal West Side shootout: ‘These individuals are back on the street where another child may be shot. We put them at risk’

29th Ward Alderman Chris Taliaferro joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he’s frustrated with the Cook County State Attorney’s office following the rejected charges, and release of individuals suspected in a fatal shootout on the West Side last week. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy