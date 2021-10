Amazon has been long-rumored to be launching a home robot of some kind, and now we’ve finally gotten to see it. Meet Amazon Astro, the result of what you get when you cross Disney’s WALL-E with Alexa. Astro is being sold as part of “Day 1 Editions”, a program that allows consumers to sign up to request an invite when it starts shipping. It effectively saves the company from another disastrous Fire Phone should Astro sell poorly, and means that only enough will be produced for the level of interest that is gained. The kicker, though, is that Astro costs $999 — initially. Once fully released, it will cost $1,449.99.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO