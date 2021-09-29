CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riding out rough seas can prove rewarding

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, even with the help of a fish-finding and stock-trading dog, catching fish can be a challenge. Saturday was one of those days. Elliott, Brody, and I launched the boat at 6:30 a.m. Our plan was to run offshore and target wahoo in 180 feet of water. The weather was crisp. Cool enough that I put on a light jacket for the run offshore. Upon exiting the jetties, we encountered rough, washing machine like conditions. So, we decided to try vertical jigging for grouper a little closer to shore in 90 feet of water.

