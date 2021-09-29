CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek: The Next Generation Trends As Fans Mark Its 34th Birthday

By David James
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many people, Star Trek: The Next Generation feels like ‘my’ Star Trek. It’s what I watched after school as a kid, the books I used to check out of the library, and I’ve even got a battered Worf action figure tucked away in a box somewhere. Yesterday was the...

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

Freddie Highmore Just Dropped Major News and 'The Good Doctor' Fans Are Freaking Out

Season 5 of ABC’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor returned with an unexpected twist — both in the show and in real life. Ahead of the new season premiering on Monday, a two-minute trailer teased that The Good Doctor would pick up at Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara)’s wedding. Alas, it ended up only being a dream sequence. But after fans watched the beginning of the fifth season, Freddie Highmore himself stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared that he has already walked down the aisle off the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
Marina Sirtis
Jonathan Frakes
Patrick Stewart
FanSided

How Star Trek A Celebration celebrates Star Trek: The Original Series

Star Trek A Celebration is a fan’s dream come true. Hero Collector, the publishing division of Eaglemoss, just released a must-have collectible for all fans of Star Trek: The Original Series. The hardcover book, Star Trek A Celebration, comes on the heels of the 55th anniversary of the franchise and has more behind-the-scenes information and interviews than has ever been found before.
MOVIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Fleet Command comes to PC with amazing Next Generation infused promo

Star Trek: Fleet Command was one of the mobile game markets’ most popular apps. Now it’s no longer just a mobile game app but has transitioned to PC gaming with whole new ways to play and personalize the game like never before. Now players can transition between their cellphones and PCs while engaging in cross-platform versions of their social modes like Alliance and Battle pass.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Star Trek: The Next Generation producers said Riker and Troi wasn’t going to happen

Star Trek: The Next Generation didn’t want Riker and Troi to be a couple. Commander William Riker and Counselor Deanna Troi were characters practically every Star Trek fan wanted to become a couple. By season four of Star Trek: The Next Generation, the flirting between them had gotten more pronounced, but writers weren’t moving the relationship forward toward anything other than friendship. Even Jonathan Frakes thought the writers had given up on any type of romantic relationship.
TV SERIES
TVLine

B Positive Season 2 Recasts [Spoiler]

Drew Dunbar’s girlfriend will look a little different upon her return from Switzerland. Rosa Salazar, who previously recurred as Adriana during Season 1 of B Positive, is not returning for Season 2 of the CBS sitcom, TVLine has confirmed. As revealed in newly released photos from the Thursday, Oct. 21 episode, CBS Diversity Showcase alumnus Michelle Ortiz will take over the role of Drew’s significant other — but is their relationship long for this world? As previously reported, Season 2 of B Positive will undergo a creative revamp. In the wake of the kidney transplant that ended Season 1, the series will turn...
TV SERIES
cityxtramagazine.com

Star Trek: Coda Trailer Released

The trailer for Star Trek: Coda ahs been released. First revealed in February, Star Trek: Coda is a trilogy serving as the finale to the long-running line of Star Trek novels taking place after Star Trek: Nemesis. The line has run for 15 years, continuing the adventuring of characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager during the era when no Star Trek television shows were in production. Now that Star Trek television has returned, and specifically that Star Trek: Picard is revealing the canon post-Nemesis Star Trek universe, the books will wrap up their version of events with this final epic adventure, bringing closure to fans and wrapping up dangling plot threads.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Trek Fans Celebrate Enterprise's 20th Anniversary

Today is Star Trek: Enterprise's 20th anniversary. The show debuted with the two-part "Broken Bow" pilot on September 26, 2001. Enterprise followed what many consider the golden age of Star Trek. Turning the clock back after three Star Trek shows in the 24th century, Enterprise was a prequel set 100 years before Star Trek: The Original Series. Rick Berman and Brannon Braga created the show. It initially shed the familiar Star Trek name. Instead, it was simply Enterprise. It followed Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) of the USS Enterprise NX-01, the first Starfleet vessel to bear that name and Earth's first warp-five capable vessel. Archer and his crew, including the ship's chief engineer, Commander Trip Tucker (Connor Trinneer), and its first officer, the Vulcan Sub-Commander T'Pol (Jolene Blalock), would become Starfleet's first deep space explorers. Their journeys included making the first contacts that led to the founding of the United Federation of Planets.
ENTERTAINMENT
trekmovie.com

Book Review: ‘Star Trek – A Celebration’ Delivers On Its Promise And Then Some

Writing a book about Star Trek: The Original Series presents a challenge: How do you tell the story of a revered, classic show that can serve both die-hard fans who’ve heard the same stories told over and over for years along with the newcomers who came into Star Trek from either the Berman-era shows or the Kurtzman ones? Authors Ben Robinson and Ian Spelling have found a way, combining familiar stories with new interviews and rarely heard details without ever condescending to either group, in a beautiful new coffee table book called Star Trek: A Celebration, the second in a series that started with the Voyager book last year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
trekmovie.com

Interview: Anson Mount On How Every ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Episode Is Its Own Story

The first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds wrapped up production two months ago. Although Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and Spock (Ethan Peck) all appeared in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, this show set onboard Pike’s Enterprise promises to be more akin to the original Star Trek, as we discussed in our exclusive Star Trek Day interview with executive producer Akiva Goldsman. At the same event, TrekMovie also had a chance to talk with series star Anson Mount about the look, style, structure, and production of the show.
TV SERIES
Collider

Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who on the Enterprise-D (and What They're Doing Now)

When Star Trek: The Next Generation debuted in 1987, it felt like a long shot to succeed. The beloved original Star Trek crew was still wildly popular in reruns and a thriving film series, but would fans accept a sequel series set a century after the initial show and featuring an entirely new cast? The answer turned out to be a resounding yes, and TNG, as it is affectionally known by fans, went on to birth an entire extended Trek universe that continues to thrive today.
TV SERIES
thebrag.com

Star Trek’s William Shatner is going to space next month

Actor William Shatner, who famously portrayed Captain James Tiberius Kirk on Star Trek, is set to go to space next month. At the grand ol’ age of 90. As TMZ report, William Shatner will take to space aboard the Blue Origin capsule owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin’s 11-minute sub-orbital flight takes passengers more than 62 miles above Earth, including three minutes in zero gravity. Shatner’s forthcoming adventure will reportedly be filmed for a documentary.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
treknews.net

“Moments Asunder” Review: An Integral Read for Star Trek Novel-Verse Fans

Review: Star Trek: Coda – Book 1 “Moments Asunder”. If you picture Moments Asunder and by extension the Star Trek: Coda trilogy, to be for the Star Trek literary universe (sometimes called the “lit-verse” or “novel-verse”) what Avengers: Endgame was for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s easy to picture how important and game-changing this book is. But that isn’t even the most appropriate comparison, because Star Trek: Coda is doing something Endgame didn’t: sending one-half of its franchise’s continuity out with a bang.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

