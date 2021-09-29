Star Trek: The Next Generation Trends As Fans Mark Its 34th Birthday

Today is Star Trek: Enterprise's 20th anniversary. The show debuted with the two-part "Broken Bow" pilot on September 26, 2001. Enterprise followed what many consider the golden age of Star Trek. Turning the clock back after three Star Trek shows in the 24th century, Enterprise was a prequel set 100 years before Star Trek: The Original Series. Rick Berman and Brannon Braga created the show. It initially shed the familiar Star Trek name. Instead, it was simply Enterprise. It followed Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) of the USS Enterprise NX-01, the first Starfleet vessel to bear that name and Earth's first warp-five capable vessel. Archer and his crew, including the ship's chief engineer, Commander Trip Tucker (Connor Trinneer), and its first officer, the Vulcan Sub-Commander T'Pol (Jolene Blalock), would become Starfleet's first deep space explorers. Their journeys included making the first contacts that led to the founding of the United Federation of Planets.

