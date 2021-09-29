Fredericks Museum hosts virtual art auction, fundraising gala

The Twentynine Palms Historical Society has announced the date for their ”last ever red hot auction” fundraiser event. Reporter Ernest Figueroa gets out his wallet…. Items on the auction block for the Twentynine Palms Historical Society’s ”last ever red hot auction” fundraiser event will include Howard Pierce ceramics, collectible purple glass, a variety of art, and select furniture. All proceeds will go towards the historical society’s general fund for operational expenses. The auction is free to attend and is scheduled for Saturday (September 25) at 6 p.m. with live auctions beginning at 6:45 p.m. The event will be held in the Founder’s Hall of the Old Schoolhouse Museum (6760 National Park Drive) in Twentynine Palms. For more information, leave a voice message at (760) 367-2366 or visit 29palmshistorical.com.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO