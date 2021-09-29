CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County girls athlete of the week: GCC’s Meghan Zambruno

By Andrew John
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 8 days ago

Claim to fame: Zambruno, a St. Francis (Pa.) recruit, defended her section championship, shooting a 4-over-par 75 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club to take medalist honors in the Section 1-2A girls golf qualifier Sept. 22. Zambruno’s twin sister, Ella, also qualified for WPIALs after shooting a round of 90, which was just under the target score of 91. The twins have qualified for the WPIAL championship all four years.

tribhssn.triblive.com

