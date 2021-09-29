County lines probe in Derbyshire and Sheffield sees 13 arrests

WOODLAND (CBS13) – A Woodland man is behind bars after he was caught in possession of thousands of potentially deadly narcotics. Around 1 pm on Tuesday, October 5, detectives arrested a 25-year-old man, Victor Corella, for the possession of 4,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. While patrolling the area of Interstate 5 and Highway 198 in Coalinga, detectives pulled over Corella for a routine vehicle stop. During the inspection, their K-9, Willow, alerted the detectives to the odor of narcotics. Upon closer investigation, the “detectives discovered Corella had approximately 4,000 counterfeit Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills in his car.” “These blue pills, which are frequently seized by law enforcement nowadays, are known to contain a high concentration of Fentanyl. They are stamped with a capital ‘M’ and the number 30. Ingesting one potentially has fatal consequences,” said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

