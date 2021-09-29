CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
County lines probe in Derbyshire and Sheffield sees 13 arrests

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirteen people have been arrested as part of an investigation into county lines gangs moving drugs from Sheffield into north Derbyshire. Heroin, crack cocaine, weapons and cash were seized during raids in Deepcar, Heeley, Shire Green and Ecclesfield in Sheffield and Newbold, Chesterfield. More than 60 officers were involved in...

www.bbc.com

